Negasi Zuberi nationality, name origin, and meaning explained as woman escapes cinder block after imprisonment by Klamath Falls man

Negasi Zuberi, a 29-year-old Klamath Falls man, was taken into custody on July 16, 2023, after an abducted and s*xually assaulted woman escaped from a makeshift cinderblock cage in the suspect’s Oregon home a day earlier.

The woman reportedly told law enforcement that Zuberi, under the guise of an undercover officer, picked her up from Seattle on July 15. He drove her over 400 miles to his home in Oregon, where she was imprisoned in a cell.

Zuberi, who was arrested a day later at a Walmart in Reno, Nevada, was indicted on charges of interstate kidnapping and transporting a woman, with intent to engage in s*xual activity. Zuberi was reportedly with his wife and one of the children at the time of the arrest.

The case has gripped the country after police revealed that the suspect, who also goes by the alias Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouass might have targeted multiple victims in different states over the last decade. The suspect, who was known to lead a life of a transient, reportedly moved around from state to state while targeting unsuspecting women.

While the suspect operated with multiple aliases, he was identified by his legal name Negasi Zuberi in the arrest affidavit. The name Zuberi, which translates to “Strong,” originates from the African Swahili region. Meanwhile, Zuberi’s nationality is American.

Negasi Zuberi posed as an undercover officer while abducting the victim from Seattle

According to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, August 2, Negasi Zuberi, who has multiple aliases, is accused of posing as an undercover police officer to abduct a woman who worked as a s*x worker from Seattle on July 15.

The suspect then reportedly engaged in intercourse before pulling out a fake badge and placing her under arrest. The woman, who was told she was being driven to a police precinct, was s*xually abused multiple times while he drove her to his home in the 1300 block of North El Dorado Avenue in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Zuberi then imprisoned her in a makeshift cinder block cell, from where she escaped a couple of hours later after repeatedly banging on the door until she broke out of the cage. Shortly after, the victim, who ran down the street, flagged down a motorist while screaming for help. The good samaritan picked her up and subsequently called 911.

Negasi Zuberi, AKA: Justin Joshua Hyche; Sakima Zuberi; and Justin Kouassi, impersonated a police officer and abducted a woman - "Operation Take Over* Leave phone at home* Make sure they don't have a bunch of ppl in their life. You don't want any type of investigation"

Authorities converged on the suspect’s home shortly after, and reportedly found handwritten notes in his garage detailing his diabolical plans that he named "Operation Takeover." The notes contained disturbing details, including how to dig a 100-foot-deep concrete block cell with foam insulation.

FBI asks public's help for information on Negasi Zuberi's potential victims

In a news release, FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark revealed new information.

She said that between August 2016 and July 2023, the suspect, Negasi Zuberi, who has lived in 10 states over the last 10 years, targeted s*x workers or roommates in California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada.

Shark shared that the suspect either drugged the victims or posed as an undercover officer before s*xually assaulting them:

“We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to several violent assaults in at least four states and we believe there may be many more.”

#FBI:

Sakima, Justin Hyche, Justin Kouassi

He has lived in multiple states since 2016:

AL, CA, FL, NV, NY, NJ, OR, CO, UT, WA

Married, children

Anyone who believes they may be a victim / has any information about Zuberi please

1-800-CALL-FBI #NegasiZuberi

The FBI has asked potential victims to come forward while also imploring the public for information about Negasi Zuberi.