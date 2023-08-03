Who is Negasi Zuberi? Everything to know Oregon man as abducted woman escapes cinder block cage

29-year-old Negasi Zuberi has recently been arrested for allegedly abducting a s*x worker and keeping her in a cinder block cage. The arrest took place after the victim managed to escape the cage by breaking it open with her hands.

As per many reports, authorities revealed that Klamath Falls resident Negasi Zuberi went to Seattle on July 15. Here, he posed as an undercover police officer and approached her. The victim allegedly claimed that he pointed a taser at her and handcuffed her before shoving her inside his car. She also told cops that he stopped on the way back to his house to s*xually assault her. Moreover, the woman was trapped in a makeshift cell that was built in Negasi Zuberi's garage.

Negasi Zuberi posed as a cop and had a firearm on him when he told the victim that she was under arrest

On July 13, 2023, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi travelled to Seattle posing as an officer and ended up abducting a s*x worker. According to the victim, he allegedly pointed a taser at her, put her on handcuffs, and forced her into his vehicle.

After abducting the woman, he drove back around 450 miles to his house in Klamath Falls. On the way back, Negasi allegedly s*xually assaulted the woman several times. Upon reaching his house in 1336 N Eldorado Ave, Negasi Zuberi forced the woman into a makeshift cell present in his garage.

FBI confirmed that the cell was made of cinder blocks and had an iron door that was locked from outside. The victim broke the gate down after beating it with her hands until they started bleeding. However, she allegedly managed to get help from a motorist crossing the area, after which she was able to escape. Police said:

"The victim said she knew Zuberi would kill her if she stayed in the room. The victim began punching the security screen door."

They further added:

"The victim was able to break the welds on the screen door and pull the metal screen material down. The victim then climbed through a small opening in the door and escaped."

Find Our Missing @FindOurMissing_ @Lauraonthecase Horrifying! They better not let him out this time

After cops realized that this wasn't the first time Zuberi was getting alleged of such a crime, FBI was requested to intervene. On July 16, 2023, a search warrant was obtained to look into the house and the makeshift cell where he trapped the woman.

Authorities revealed that Zuberi has past criminal records in different states

According to arrest documents, Zuberi attempted to cut himself when authorities arrived to arrest him. Stephanie Shark, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's Portland Field Office, reportedly said:

"Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare."

The FBI believed that Negasi Zuberi targetted mostly s*x workers and that there might be more individuals who have been his victims. It was also discovered that the suspect has lived in at least 10 different states since 2016. In four of them, he had been connected to some assault cases.

Women Count USA @WomenCountUSA

* Leave phone at home

* Make sure they don't have a bunch of ppl in their life. You don't want any type of investigation"



Negasi Zuberi, AKA: Justin Joshua Hyche; Sakima Zuberi; and Justin Kouassi, impersonated a police officer and abducted a woman - "Operation Take Over* Leave phone at home* Make sure they don't have a bunch of ppl in their life. You don't want any type of investigation"Negasi Zuberi, AKA: Justin Joshua Hyche; Sakima Zuberi; and Justin Kouassi, impersonated a police officer and abducted a woman - pic.twitter.com/eXiSGSpfag

As of now, authorities have charged the 29-year-old man with interstate kidnapping and have urged the public to help them reach out to possible victims of Negasi Zuberi.