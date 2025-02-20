"Negativity highlighter got Joe like" — Internet reacts to Joe Budden getting into a heated argument with his podcast co-host Queenzflip

A clip of former rapper turned podcaster Joe Budden seemingly engaging in a heated argument with his podcast co-host Queenzflip went viral on X on February 19, 2025. The snippet, shared on the social media platform by user @itsavibe, amassed over 1.9 million views at the time of this article.

In the clip, Joe Budden and Queenzflip can be heard arguing loudly, with Budden asserting that Queenzflip had no right to "check" his words or dictate what he can and cannot say on his podcast. Following this, the co-host accused Budden of always being negative, saying:

"But you always say something negative. You highlight negativity, n***a. You highlight negativity, period. You a negativity highlighter."

Joe Budden and Queenzflip's argument was met with mixed responses on social media, with one person trolling Budden by posting:

"Negativity highlighter got Joe like (laughing emoji)."

More people continued with the trolling, leading to some hilarious responses. Here are some of their reactions:

"Ni**a called him a negativity highlighter (laughing emoji)," one person tweeted.

"This is my first time hearing someone get called a “negativity highlighter” am I the only one?! (laughing emoji)," another person added.

"But I was told men aren’t emotional," someone else commented.

"The way this went from calm to heated to super calm got me weak, these n***as got issues LMAOOOOO," another user wrote.

However, others argued that the issue wasn't as serious as people were making it out to be, claiming this was how people from New York speak to each other.

"This is how New York dudes have regular conversation on a daily basis," one person posted.

"Nothing to see here. Just 2 NY n***as having a conversation," another person added.

"This is just homies talking s**t out. Lol," someone else commented.

"That’s how brothers do. My brothers do this all the time then act like nothing happened lol," another user tweeted.

Joe Budden and Queenzflip had an argument last year

This isn’t the first time Joe Budden and Queenzflip have disagreed on The Joe Budden Podcast. The two hosts were at odds with each other in mid-2024, leading to Queenzflip's month-long absence from the podcast.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Queenzflip explained his absence during the July 4 episode, stating:

"We had a big argument, I mean 90 minutes of it. But he [Budden] was the aggressor in this one. I ain't gonna lie. People can agree. He was saying some crazy things to me.

"I get a call from Ian. I said, 'Ian, what's up.' 'I heard what happened yesterday. You care to tell me what's going on?' 'No I don't. You heard from him. I got the audio. Go listen to the audio. Your man is wild'n. He's disrespecting me. He's challenging me.' This is what I'm telling Ian. He said, 'Alright buddy. We want you to sit down for a little bit.'"

Queenzflip explained that he called Joe Budden several times, but his calls went unanswered, so he eventually went to Budden's house to make amends. While the two reconciled, Budden thought it would be best for Queenzflip to take the month off to cool down.

Queenzflip and Joe Budden are not the only podcast co-hosts who seem to be at odds. According to Hot New Hip Hop, fans of the podcast observed some tension between Melyssa Ford and Budden during the latest episode.

This tension allegedly arose after Drake seemingly dissed Budden while praising Ford in the song Gimme A Hug from his Valentine's Day album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

"Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," Drake rapped in the song.

However, at the time of this article, neither Joe Budden nor Melyssa Ford publicly mentioned having problems with each other.

