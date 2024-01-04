Netizens applaud Kourtney Kardashian's postpartum Christmas outfit: "Thriving"

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest Kardashian sister, pulled off an outfit for the 2023 Christmas celebrations that has managed to impress netizens. The reality TV star, who recently welcomed a boy with her partner Travis Barker, got praise for her postpartum Christmas look.

The Kardashian sister sported a voluminous all-black fur dress to celebrate the holiday with her family. Kourtney's Instagram post, in which she flaunted her stunning dress, received thousands of comments, with one fan noting how the star was "thriving."

Take a look at the reaction from one internet user (Image via Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Additional comments were drawn to Kourtney's sense of style, and many admired her new look for the holidays.

Kourtney Kardashian's stylish all-black Christmas 2023 ensemble was a huge hit with online users

Kourtney Kardashian made one of her first major social appearances after welcoming Rocky Barker, her son with Travis Barker, into the world in grand fashion. The celebrity was seen attending the yearly Christmas Eve party that her family throws.

She was dressed in a lengthy black coat outfit, which she donned with a portion open, exposing her bodysuit and the sheer black tights that she wore underneath. The Kardashian sister accessorized her monochrome outfit with some sparkling fine jewelry pieces, including a ring, earrings, and necklace.

Kourtney Kardashian's hair was pulled back into a high ponytail for this look. Her hair was reportedly styled by Dimitris Giannetos, and her makeup was done by popular LA-based makeup artist Leah Darcy.

Following the photos of her postpartum Christmas look, Kourtney also shared some pictures with her partner, Travis Barker. The musician was wearing an all-grey suit, topped with a solid black long coat.

Netizens were soon praising the celebrity for her look, thus proving that Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas attire was a hit with her fans. A number of people described her as the "Slay Queen," while others alluded to her as lovely.

Few of her followers praised her by stating that she appears to be aging backwards. Meanwhile, others appreciated her by saying that she looked amazing in everything that she wore.

Here are more comments from Kourtney's fans and other internet users (Image via Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Netizens wowed Kourtney's Christmas look (Image via Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Many netizens expressed that they were reminded of Kourtney's previous looks, which they adore and find really appealing. In addition to her overall appearance, a number of people praised her expertly executed ponytail, while others praised the volume of her black fur coat.

Besides Kourtney, Kim Kardashian joined these celebrations wearing a sheer white bodycon, which was loaded with chunky fur embellishments. Further, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner rocked comparable golden ensembles for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner donned a black and white furry dress in the photos shared by Kim Kardashian via her Instagram account, while Khloe Kardashian wore a glittering gown.