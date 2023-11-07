Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's baby arrives: A detailed timeline of their relationship

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's journey has been an extraordinary tale, which has been extensively documented on Hulu's The Kardashians. It is marked by a whirlwind of emotions, trials, and, ultimately, the unparalleled joy that accompanies the arrival of their first child, a son on Saturday, November 4.

From Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's initial days as friends and neighbors, often spotted together in the bustling city, to their most recent milestone of becoming parents, this love saga has been an emotional rollercoaster, captivating millions worldwide.

Amidst the blinding spotlight of Hollywood, the doting couple has navigated unprecedented challenges, notably Kourtney's rocky journey marked by fertility struggles and complicated pregnancy. This included a critical fetal surgery that tested their resilience in the first week of September 2023.

As their baby finally enters the world, it marks a monumental moment of triumph and celebration for the couple, symbolizing their unwavering love and determination through life's most trying moments.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's son - Name, birthday, zodiac sign, and pregnancy

According to reports, 47-year-old drummer of the Blink-182 rock band, Travis Landon Barker, and his 44-year-old wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker welcomed their first child together on Saturday. Their baby boy, who was born on November 4, is a Scorpio, as reported by ABC News and Page Six, among other outlets.

Sources close to the couple alluded to the name of their son being Rocky Thirteen Barker, but the couple is yet to make an official announcement of the baby's wellbeing and name.

Here is a quick overview of the extraordinary journey of these new parents:

Friendship to romance

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's love saga, from friends to romantic partners, has been full of notable milestones that encapsulate their deep bond and enduring commitment. The couple first sparked speculation about seeing each other in early 2021 when the duo was spotted spending time together at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs residence.

Their love quickly picked up steam, and by February 2021, they had officially announced their relationship. This began a whirlwind romance with adorable moments, including Kourtney's heartfelt "I love you" Instagram note to Travis in March 2021 and their attendance at the UFC 260 event in Nevada.

Romantic gestures & blended family bond

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian further solidified their commitment in April 2021, celebrating Kourtney's 42nd birthday with an extravagant floral display and a Utah desert romantic getaway.

In June 2021, amid engagement rumors, the couple showcased their chemistry on social media, affirming their growing affection. Their devotion to each other and their blended family comprising of all their children was evident during the Mother's Day celebration at Disneyland, where they spent quality time as a family.

Dreamy proposals and wedding celebrations

Then, in October 2021, came Barker's grand marriage proposal to Kardashian in a dreamy beachfront setting, surrounded by beautiful red roses and their close ones. The two of them joyously shared the announcement of their engagement with a mix of personal and extravagant gestures on social media.

This engagement culminated in a star-studded wedding on April 18, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California. Subsequently, the nuptials were followed by a lavish La Dolce Vita theme celebration in the stunning locale of Portofino, Italy, on May 22 about a month later.

Trouble in Paradise: Fertility struggles

Amid Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's romantic milestones, the lovebirds faced multiple personal challenges on their path to parenthood in their late forties, seeking assistance from a fertility clinic and openly sharing their struggles with the world.

Their pregnancy journey became a focal point, with Kourtney's surprise pregnancy announcement during Travis' concert on June 16, 2023. The news was received with joy and anticipation, followed by Kourtney's critical fetal surgery on September 20, 2023, underscoring the challenges they faced on their path to parenthood.

Joyous arrival of the first Kardashian-Barker child

Finally, the much-awaited joyous occasion is said to have occurred on November 4, 202, when Kourtney and Travis welcomed a son into the world. This has marked the start of a new phase of contentment and happiness for both of them as well as their blended family.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship, chronicled on The Kardashians, has unfolded as a testament to the enduring power of love and resilience. From their platonic bond to being a blended family, the couple's story continues to capture the hearts of millions worldwide, now culminating in the arrival of their long-awaited baby boy.

Follow Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's inspiring love story and marital adventure by tuning into The Kardashians season 4, streaming on Hulu and Disney+ every Thursday.