Netizens compare Coney Island concert with Astroworld as Travis Scott pauses show over fans climbing truss

On Monday, July 4, Travis Scott had to pause his New York’s Coney Island show after some fans attending the concert had climbed up on the metal truss structure. In videos from The Day Party event at The Coney Art Walls, three attendees were spotted having climbed the truss, with one of the individuals indulging in dangerous stunts while upside-down on the structure.

During the performance of his song ‘Anecdote,’ Scott stopped and urged fans to get down from the truss. Later, the music to the track was entirely cut-off as the rapper kept addressing the fans to deboard the structure and get back to the designated audience area.

Concerts 🔌 @ConcertsByRap Travis Scott had to pause his performance in Coney Island after fans started climbing the set Travis Scott had to pause his performance in Coney Island after fans started climbing the set‼️😳 https://t.co/9yIn7tjmtl

This behavior from Scott comes after the rapper received many allegations of his lack of responsibility about the Astroworld Concert last year. At the 2021 Houston, Texas music festival, many alleged that Scott continued his performance as attendees were trampled in the event. The concert claimed the lives of ten audience members while injuring a legion of them.

Travis Scott’s Coney Island concert saw a man in a Spider-man costume climbing the truss

In the video from the concert, at least three attendees can be seen getting up on the metal truss structure around the stage of the show. One of the individuals who climbed on the structure reportedly had a Spider-Man costume on. The person was also upside down on the truss, which increased the safety risk.

Travis Scott was quick to stop his performance, unlike his alleged behavior in the controversial Astroworld concert that took place eight months ago. In one of the captured footage from the Coney Island show, the 31-year-old Houston native urged his fans to “get down” from the structure in the middle of his performance.

One of the clips also showcases Travis Scott saying:

“Aye yo, my bro, my brother — just make sure you’re okay though, my brother. You hear me?”

He was also heard addressing the audience who climbed the truss and told them:

“If that s**t collapses, bro, it will be a bad vibe. We do not need that right now…We gotta get down, we gotta get down.”

In the video, he also asked the audience if they were okay. The Mamacita rapper asked them to give him a “hell yeah” if they were alright. Before the show resumed again, Travis Scott further urged the audience to step back two feet to give them space. The show resumed again once all those who had climbed on the truss’ scaffolding got down from the structure.

Internet reacts to Travis Scott’s Coney Island concert incident

As the footage of the incident made it online, netizens mocked the situation and compared it to the Astroworld tragedy. Some even labeled the audience members who climbed the truss as ‘crazy.’

jaylenka557th @justinkvash @ConcertsByRap Bro didn't want the same outcome as the last rolling loud he did @ConcertsByRap Bro didn't want the same outcome as the last rolling loud he did 💀

k @19crybaby90 @PopCrave You mean to tell us the fans are also the problem? @PopCrave You mean to tell us the fans are also the problem? https://t.co/LKcWLNCAvG

Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦 @YuriyATL twitter.com/hiphopvibe1/st… Hip-HopVibe.com @HipHopVibe1 Travis Scott paused his concert at Coney Island, to order fans to get off of a truss; One wore Spider-Man costume [VIDEO] hip-hopvibe.com/news/travis-sc… Travis Scott paused his concert at Coney Island, to order fans to get off of a truss; One wore Spider-Man costume [VIDEO] hip-hopvibe.com/news/travis-sc… Travis Scott paused his show at Coney Island last night, after two fans were dangling from a truss. One even had on a Spider-Man outfit. Looks like Travis learned from the Astroworld Festival backlash. I have more info on @HipHopVibe1 Travis Scott paused his show at Coney Island last night, after two fans were dangling from a truss. One even had on a Spider-Man outfit. Looks like Travis learned from the Astroworld Festival backlash. I have more info on @HipHopVibe1. twitter.com/hiphopvibe1/st…

TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum @RodeoTheAlbum people were going crazy at Travis Scott’s concert last night people were going crazy at Travis Scott’s concert last night 💀 https://t.co/1WsNFhr71O

Meanwhile, some stated that Scott learned from his alleged mistake during the Astroworld concert. In contrast, others questioned the attendees for not learning anything from the tragic 2021 concert of the rapper.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far