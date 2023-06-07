Netizens complain about the limited edition LaMelo Ball NFT MB.03 “Guttermelo” sneakers: “Puma isn’t fooling anyone releasing the same shoe 3 times”

Puma is set to launch its third sneaker, the LaMelo Ball NFT MB.03 “Guttermelo” sneakers, in collaboration with basketball player, LaMelo Ball on June 29, 2023. The brand recently announced the release date of its collaborative shoe and also that the launch will not be a conventional one. The shoes will first be available as an NFT collectible before their physical release.

Priced at $175, the sneakers will be available as an NFT collectible via OpenSea from June 29, 2023. Following this, they would be available in the physical form.

The new LaMelo Ball NFT MB.03 sneaker will be dressed in "GutterMelo" sneakers in partnership with NFT collectible firm Gutter Cat Gang. The tongue imprints feature the Gutter Cat mascot in a heat-map color spectrum that matches the design on the synthetic shoe overlay.

While the launch concept of the sneaker is unique, sneakerheads don't really seem to appreciate another launch from the same collection with the same design. They have taken to social media to express disappointment with one person even saying that Puma isn't fooling people by releasing the same design thrice.

Netizens criticizing NB.03 sneakers (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Netizens criticize LaMelo Ball NFT MB.03 “Guttermelo” sneakers, claim they are similar to previous iterations

LaMelo Ball NFT MB.03 “Guttermelo” sneakers (Image via @basshu2_com/Twitter)

Officially known as the MB.03, the third model from the collaboration retains the wild, unconstrained style of the first two versions with a brand-new design.

The shoe is by far the most audacious, with a striking midsole pattern that spills upward into the midfoot of the sneakers. The "Not From Here" design philosophy is also shown by the quilted cushioning at the heel and the scooped heel. This gives the shoes an organic form to complement the overlays.

Although the colorway of the new upcoming LaMelo Ball NFT MB.03 sneakers is different from the previous models, people claim that the shoe is quite similar to the older ones.

On the Instagram post shared by @nicekicks, people in the comment section claim that the sneaker brand doesn't have anything new. They say that is why Puma is releasing the same model again and again. Sneakerheads are claiming that Puma needs new designers as the current ones aren't able to give them anything new or innovative.

Fans claim that apart from the more colorful experience, everything else about the shoe is the same. Others claim that Puma and the basketball player took a peek at Nike's playbook and released the same shoe thrice. Overall, most of the netizens are shaming the upcoming LaMelo Ball NFT MB.03 sneakers.

The new LaMelo Ball NFT MB.03 sneaker will be available as NFT collectible via OpenSea at a price of $175 on June 29, 2023. Anyone who buys the NFT version of the sneaker will also be able to buy the physical sneaker.

It is worth noting that between July 18, 2023, and August 20, 2023, the LaMelo Ball NFT sneaker will be available for physical purchase before it is closed.

