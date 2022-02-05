Netizens rejoice over BTS Jimin's hospital discharge and COVID-19 recovery

ARMYs from all over the world breathe a sigh of relief upon hearing that BTS Jimin has finally been discharged from the hospital. On February 5, 2022, Big Hit Music updated AMRYs on BTS Jimin's status via Weverse. The statement went on to state,

Hello, this is Big Hit Music.

We would like to notify that BTS member Jimin has been discharged from the hospital and released from quarantine as of February 5, after his acute appendicitis surgery and treatment for COVID-19.

The statement further went on to mention,

Jimin, who tested positive for COVID-19 back on Sunday, January 30 and who was also diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Monday, January 31, tested negative for COVID-19 immediately before his discharge from the hospital in his PCR test.

The statement further went on to provide fans with a complete picture of the situation,

While receiving treatment and recuperating in the hospital, Jimin displayed no particular symptoms. He experienced minor symptoms of a sore throat during the early stages of his hospitalization, but he recovered from those symptoms quickly, and the doctors have confirmed that the area where he received surgery is recovering quickly and normally. Currently, Jimin is resting and recuperating after his discharge.

The statement expressed gratitude to all those who helped during these trying times,

We would like to extend our gratitude to all the fans who showed concerns for our artist's health and also to all healthcare professionals currently fighting to overcome COVID-19.

The statement ends by assuring fans that the superstar's recovery and health is top priority,

We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our label artists first and utmost, while closely following all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Thank you.

The young superstar tested positive for COVID on January 30, 2022. A day later, he was admitted to the hospital for acute appendicitis.

Netizens celebrate BTS Jimin's discharge and recovery

On hearing this wonderful news, netizens expressed their joy and relief all over the internet.

Borahae 바다 ⁷ 💜 @zaibsid9

A good day

Life feels complete and more alive

Finally feels at ease now, my boys are healthy

Tenzc @Tenzc_16 @JiminGlobal

He personally informed us about his discharge and even thank us, doctors and nurses for his recovery.

#JiminWeLoveYou

#RestWellJimin

JIMIN HAS RECOVERED

JIMIN ON WEVERSE

I LOVE YOU JIMIN

I LOVE HIM SO MUCH

THANK YOU JIMIN

Jiminie

MY BABY

YAY JIMIN

One netizen expressed how they hope he takes care of himself post-recovery.

Hifza Qureshi @hiya_qureshi saranghea BTS ARMY @BTS_twt Now I'm happy today the good news is Jimin is recover now and he discharge from hospital May Allah bless him always and always love you so much Jimin take care of yourself to All BTS memberssaranghea BTS ARMY Now I'm happy today the good news is Jimin is recover now and he discharge from hospital May Allah bless him always and always love you so much Jimin take care of yourself to All BTS members 💜💜 saranghea BTS ARMY ✨💜 @BTS_twt https://t.co/34M012yYbV

Other netizens urged all ARMYs to celebrate Jimin's recovery.

One Twitter user expressed how they believed the other band members would celebrate the news.

Ina⁷🐋💕BTS✨ @inaamiamiina Jin inviting Jimin out for a drink right after discharge, to disinfect themselves with alcohol Jin inviting Jimin out for a drink right after discharge, to disinfect themselves with alcohol 💀😂

BTS Jimin is not the only member to test positive for COVID-19. Band members Suga, RM, and Jin tested positive as well. Netizens wish for all band members to stay healthy and enjoy their break.

