"It's just disgusting!": Netizens slam Irina Shayk for allegedly using Russian war symbol in Instagram story

On July 15, supermodel Irina Shayk took to Instagram to post a story about her food, uploading a picture with the caption, "Russianzz on Wednaday." However, her story did not go down well with her followers, many of whom pointed out that the spelling allegedly refers to Russia's 'Z' war symbol.

Soon, irked netizens took to Twitter to call her out as they felt that the extra Z's were in support of Russia amid the Ukraine-Russia war.

For those unversed, soon after the Ukraine-Russia war commenced, the model took to her social media platform to post "No To War" as she encouraged her fans and followers to donate to relevant war-relief organizations including Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF.

Twitterati react to the supermodel's controversial post

Twitter users did not leave any stone unturned in accusing Irina of taking political sides in the Ukraine-Russia war. Many quickly jumped to conclusions about her support for Russia.

A Ukrainian journalist, Maria Romanenko, voiced her opinion on the matter and asked popular brands to terminate their partnership with the supermodel. Referring to Beyoncé, Burberry, and Jean Paul Gaultier, the journalist tweeted:

"I really hope these brands reconsider working with her when Russia uses Z to kill Ukrainians."

Maria Romanenko @rommari Irina Shayk—world-famous model from Russia who’s recently worked for @Beyonce , Jean Paul Gaultier, @Burberry , &others—posted a weird cryptic story on Instagram with the word “Russianzz”. I really hope these brands reconsider working with her when Russia uses Z to kill Ukrainians. Irina Shayk—world-famous model from Russia who’s recently worked for @Beyonce, Jean Paul Gaultier, @Burberry, &others—posted a weird cryptic story on Instagram with the word “Russianzz”. I really hope these brands reconsider working with her when Russia uses Z to kill Ukrainians. https://t.co/Hv3HbKVx39

The post also irked many social media users because it came only a few hours after Kalibr missiles were fired at Vinnytsia by Russian forces, killing 20 adults and 3 children.

Alla🇺🇦 @Alusikkk

#russiaisaterrorisstate In the photo, a Russian model who collaborates with global brands uses "Z" on Instagram in support of the war with Ukraine. On the day when 23 people died from shelling in Vinnytsia! We demand the termination of all contracts with Irina Shayk! In the photo, a Russian model who collaborates with global brands uses "Z" on Instagram in support of the war with Ukraine. On the day when 23 people died from shelling in Vinnytsia! We demand the termination of all contracts with Irina Shayk!#russiaisaterrorisstate https://t.co/f4sgBWdQ0G

Be brave like Ukraine 🌻 @ukrbravery



#UkraineRussiaWar Russian supermodel Irina Shayk is not ashamed of supporting fascists. We hope every brand that works with her will reconsider their partnership. Russian supermodel Irina Shayk is not ashamed of supporting fascists. We hope every brand that works with her will reconsider their partnership.#UkraineRussiaWar https://t.co/pLnUD1Bxsu

Nastya🇺🇦 @iammollen

#irinashayk #russiaisaterrorisstate #Ukraine Iryna Shayk supports the war in Ukraine using the russian military symbol in the form of the letter "z". She should be canceled. Brands stop working with her. Iryna Shayk supports the war in Ukraine using the russian military symbol in the form of the letter "z". She should be canceled. Brands stop working with her. 🙅❌❌❌❌❌❌#irinashayk #russiaisaterrorisstate #Ukraine https://t.co/1Hi2aqjoBX

тривожний хлібчик @amarige_m @Burberry @Beyonce @OscardelaRenta Russian missiles are killing children in Ukraine, but Irina Shayk does not hesitate to make posts with ZZ symbols. Maybe famous brands will think about whether they want to continue to cooperate with the model @JPGaultier Russian missiles are killing children in Ukraine, but Irina Shayk does not hesitate to make posts with ZZ symbols. Maybe famous brands will think about whether they want to continue to cooperate with the model @JPGaultier @Burberry @Beyonce @OscardelaRenta https://t.co/0YWFu8WeMH

Гуржійка @ArinaHurzhii

This is the day when peaceful people and children die in our country

#IrinaShayk

#russiaisateroriststate

#ukraine A well-known Russian model Irina Shayk who spends most of her life in the West is not embarrassed to use racist signs z in her stories.This is the day when peaceful people and children die in our country A well-known Russian model Irina Shayk who spends most of her life in the West is not embarrassed to use racist signs z in her stories.This is the day when peaceful people and children die in our country#IrinaShayk#russiaisateroriststate #ukraine https://t.co/iS9hf11doT

Анна @asnshkl It’s stories of famous top-model Irina Shayk.

Here on her stories you can see the newest swastika “z”.

She live in USA most of her life, but support russian war against Ukraine.



So, not all russians..? It’s stories of famous top-model Irina Shayk. Here on her stories you can see the newest swastika “z”. She live in USA most of her life, but support russian war against Ukraine. So, not all russians..? https://t.co/BjKGuhXHAo

Irina Shayk's reply to the social media chaos

Soon after the controversy, Irina Shayk deleted the Instagram story without commenting on it. However, she later posted another story, clearing the air and letting her fans know that her post was not intended to be political.

She wrote:

“Sometimes a salad is just a salad. I promise: no coded messages or political commentary here. Wishing everyone love."

Irina Shayk's reply to the backlash she received (Image via Twitter/@nafanjaaaa)

What does 'Z' mean?

The letter 'Z' is one of the many symbols that can be spotted on various military tanks and helicopters from Russia. Moreover, according to Newsweek, the Russian Defense Ministry had also stated that the letter 'Z' in their vehicles stood for "Za Pobedu", which means "For Victory." The letter apparently also helps task forces differentiate themselves from other forces.

