"It's just disgusting!": Netizens slam Irina Shayk for allegedly using Russian war symbol in Instagram story

On July 15, supermodel Irina Shayk took to Instagram to post a story about her food, uploading a picture with the caption, "Russianzz on Wednaday." However, her story did not go down well with her followers, many of whom pointed out that the spelling allegedly refers to Russia's 'Z' war symbol.
Soon, irked netizens took to Twitter to call her out as they felt that the extra Z's were in support of Russia amid the Ukraine-Russia war.
For those unversed, soon after the Ukraine-Russia war commenced, the model took to her social media platform to post "No To War" as she encouraged her fans and followers to donate to relevant war-relief organizations including Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF.
Twitterati react to the supermodel's controversial post
Twitter users did not leave any stone unturned in accusing Irina of taking political sides in the Ukraine-Russia war. Many quickly jumped to conclusions about her support for Russia.
A Ukrainian journalist, Maria Romanenko, voiced her opinion on the matter and asked popular brands to terminate their partnership with the supermodel. Referring to Beyoncé, Burberry, and Jean Paul Gaultier, the journalist tweeted:
"I really hope these brands reconsider working with her when Russia uses Z to kill Ukrainians."
The post also irked many social media users because it came only a few hours after Kalibr missiles were fired at Vinnytsia by Russian forces, killing 20 adults and 3 children.
Irina Shayk's reply to the social media chaos
Soon after the controversy, Irina Shayk deleted the Instagram story without commenting on it. However, she later posted another story, clearing the air and letting her fans know that her post was not intended to be political.
She wrote:
“Sometimes a salad is just a salad. I promise: no coded messages or political commentary here. Wishing everyone love."
What does 'Z' mean?
The letter 'Z' is one of the many symbols that can be spotted on various military tanks and helicopters from Russia. Moreover, according to Newsweek, the Russian Defense Ministry had also stated that the letter 'Z' in their vehicles stood for "Za Pobedu", which means "For Victory." The letter apparently also helps task forces differentiate themselves from other forces.