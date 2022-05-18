Netizens troll Grubhub as 'free lunch' for New Yorkers promo results in glitch: Details explored

On Tuesday, May 17, food delivery service Grubhub offered New York City residents a free lunch with a special promotional code between 11 AM and 2 PM. Many customers reported that the app crashed due to overloaded servers, as NYC residents and office workers used the code FREELUNCH at checkout.

However, when the app became overburdened, hungry office workers were left wasting precious break time haggling with customer care over orders that never arrived.

Company spokesman Christopher Krautler said:

“We saw an unprecedented amount (of orders), more than we’ve seen before with any promotion, Grubhub was trying to process 6,000 orders per minute from its New York customers."

Krautler said the technical issues were resolved later during the 11 AM to 2 PM offer period. Due to the sheer volume of orders, participating restaurants were backed up in delivering them.

Grubhub @Grubhub #FreeForLunch



Want all the details? Real New Yorkers are joining us for free lunch... starting now! Use code FREELUNCH at checkoutWant all the details? grhb.me/freelunch Real New Yorkers are joining us for free lunch... starting now! Use code FREELUNCH at checkout 👏 #FreeForLunch Want all the details? grhb.me/freelunch https://t.co/HqwjfzBGQV

On Tuesday, the food-delivery company handed residents of New York a $15 lunch credit as part of a promotion to boost the business during the lunch hour.

As reports of technical troubles faded, consumers began to raise new problems that appeared to be caused by the promotions. Those who chose to pick up their orders or went to a restaurant during the event reported massive lineups waiting for food.

Others said they waited over an hour for their food and were placed in a customer service queue with 2,500 others.

However, some people noted another issue that many restaurants in New York City seemed to switch off delivery during the campaign, thereby opting out of the enormous surge of customers.

Some New Yorkers took to social media to vent their dissatisfaction with the difficulties in placing orders. However, a few people found the situation amusing.

"Grubhub" became the top trending topic on Twitter after users claimed the app crashed, their promo code expired, and local restaurants refused to participate.

Witness Protection Wig @BoddieApril Grubhub: we’re offering free lunch in the the most over populated city



The app 5 minutes into the promo: Grubhub: we’re offering free lunch in the the most over populated city The app 5 minutes into the promo: https://t.co/kGR0nSGu3L

Twitter users demanded that the company accept responsibility for the lack of planning and compensate restaurants for potential losses.

wells (oakland enby @ umsi in aug) @WellsLucasSanto So today, GrubHub offered $15 off orders from 11am to 2pm in NYC, which got thousands of customers to order free meals within that time window.



The issue? They didn't tell restaurants & delivery workers they were doing this. So today, GrubHub offered $15 off orders from 11am to 2pm in NYC, which got thousands of customers to order free meals within that time window.The issue? They didn't tell restaurants & delivery workers they were doing this.

A Phizer A @Aqua174 As much as I order GrubHub how is my first time hearing about this free lunch jig is people complaining on Twitter?! As much as I order GrubHub how is my first time hearing about this free lunch jig is people complaining on Twitter?! https://t.co/l4IOW3IHQF

hails @hailsmccloskey that GrubHub free lunch code works on Seamless too but you didn’t hear it from me that GrubHub free lunch code works on Seamless too but you didn’t hear it from me https://t.co/hhjxYfxvM1

Why did the company offer free delivery in NYC, only for restaurants to turn it off?

Lee-on Pedahzur @LeeonPedahzur 3min into @Grubhub free lunch promo, and the app is crashing. So much marketing and hype, just to fumble out the gate. 3min into @Grubhub free lunch promo, and the app is crashing. So much marketing and hype, just to fumble out the gate.

A moment of silence for the NYC front-line food service workers who were laid off today due to the company's $15 free lunch promotion.

Kevin J. Ryan @wheresKR Who could have possibly predicted that Grubhub offering free lunch to the entire city of New York during a specific 3-hour window would be a complete disaster? Who could have possibly predicted that Grubhub offering free lunch to the entire city of New York during a specific 3-hour window would be a complete disaster?

Evelyn @etrainlife For everyone flipping out about the Grubhub Free Lunch promo, I decided to grab lunch at a local spot, and this staff is so insanely overwhelmed by orders. If you’re having trouble getting your promo, blame Grubhub for bad planning/communication and not your local restaurant For everyone flipping out about the Grubhub Free Lunch promo, I decided to grab lunch at a local spot, and this staff is so insanely overwhelmed by orders. If you’re having trouble getting your promo, blame Grubhub for bad planning/communication and not your local restaurant

holly @hms4556 Has anyone actually received their Grubhub order in NYC? #grubhub @Grubhub I ordered from Herbs Thai Bistro a century ago Has anyone actually received their Grubhub order in NYC? #grubhub @Grubhub I ordered from Herbs Thai Bistro a century ago

Grubhub's reasoning behind the campaign

According to the company's promotional materials, the campaign was inspired by a poll conducted among roughly 1,000 professionals in the city. According to 60%, a proper lunch break helped them mentally reset during the workday.

However, despite their fondness for lunch, the findings revealed that over 69% of the participants frequently skip it because they are busy or take fewer breaks than before the pandemic.

Although the official food delivery service Twitter account has responded to consumers who have received their free lunches, the company has yet to respond to most complaints from users who have had problems with the app.

