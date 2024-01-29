Network Rail, a leading British railway company, faces a wave of public discussion and criticism surrounding its recent installation of a 'Pride Pillar' featuring gender fluidity flags.

On January 23, 2024, they installed a Pride Pillar at the London Bridge station in support of lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual, and + reflecting all potential partners' community, as per Network Rail's website.

The leading railway company received a severe backlash from the general public, and some individuals have expressed concerns, suggesting that the display is perceived as anti-women's rights. One of the online users said,

"Network Rail is clearly anti-women's rights."

Expand Tweet

In 2020, the poster stating "I love JK" in Edinburgh Waverley station was removed by the organization due to the author's gender-critical views, which were "too political," as per Daily Mail. Moreover, the general public compared the two cases on X and expressed outrage on how this is not "political."

Expand Tweet

However, Network Rail clarified the intent behind the installation: to help other individuals not misunderstand anyone's identity, as posted on their website.

Network Rail grapples with public backlash over 'Pride Pillar' at London Bridge

The London Bridge's station team worked with Archway, a leading marketing service in Rogers, MN, to build a Pride Pillar and promote LGBTIQA+ while educating others about the community.

According to Network Rail, the general public could spot this Pride Pillar throughout February as a remembrance of LGBTIQA+'s history month.

As mentioned on the official website of Network Rail, the chair of Archway, Shane Andrews (MBE), said,

"We hope that those who view the pillar will take away with them not only the history and knowledge of the flags and communities but whoever they are and identify, know they are not alone and will find courage to live their life in a more tolerant and informed society."

However, the installation of a 'Pride Pillar' featuring gender fluidity flags has triggered a surge in public debate and criticism. Many voices have raised concerns and stated that the display is being perceived as detrimental to women's rights.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since the public compared J. K. Rowling and Pride Pillar posters, one tweeted,

"We do not allow advertising that is likely to support or promote one viewpoint over another. The first only refers to JKR, nothing else. It might be in admiration of her literary work. But in any case, how can the first run foul & the second not?"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Network Rail aims to use the display of flags to reduce confusion and promote understanding of identity. Per their website, they hope it will spark conversations and discussions on LGBT issues, serving as an educational focal point.

What is the Pride flag?

The pride flag, which is also known as the Rainbow flag, however, only has six colors of the seven-color rainbow flag. However, the pi sign-in reflects potential partners who can join the community.

The LGBTIQA+ community, which encompasses non-binary and pansexual individuals as well as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, is represented by the pride flag. The pride flag, which symbolizes the diversity of sexual orientation and gender, was designed in the 1970s by homosexual political activists in San Francisco.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.