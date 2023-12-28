"Never assume a woman is pregnant": Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett's pregnancy speculation gets mixed reactions on internet

Beloved English television presenter and actor Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett were photographed together at the airport on December 27, 2023, ready to embark on a New Year holiday to Dubai, The Sun reported. But one thing caught fans' attention as the photos circulated on social media. Fans speculate that Corbett, wearing a loose-fitting black dress and a beige cardigan, is perhaps pregnant.

While no official announcement has come from the couple, the pregnancy speculations have received mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter) - with one person tweeting:

Ant McPartlin, 48, and Anne-Marie Corbett, 46, got married in 2021. Corbett has two daughters from her previous marriage.

Ant McPartlin's wife's pregnancy speculations were welcomed with mixed reactions

The internet wasted no time dissecting the latest photos of Ant McParlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett captured at the airport. Fans of the much-loved TV presenter took to X to pen down their thoughts:

According to The Sun, the couple were reunited after spending a month apart as McPartlin was in Australia to shoot I'm A Celebrity.

Ant McPartlin described his wife as a "lifesaver," saying, "She has been my rock"

According to The Daily Mail, Ant McPartlin said his wife was a "lifesaver." He added:

"She has been my rock. She is a beautiful soul. We're very happy. I'm in the best place I've been in my life. It is awesome."

According to The Metro, McPartlin and Corbett got into a relationship in March 2018 after the former's divorce from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 12 years. Armstrong, who was a make-up artist on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, was reportedly blindsided when McPartlin and Corbett got together, as Corbett was their personal assistant.

As per The Daily Mail, a friend of Armstrong said:

"Anne-Marie was Lisa's friend, and she was heavily involved in getting her a job with the McPartlins. Lisa sent Anne-Marie's children birthday and Christmas presents, she even went on holiday with them, and then, boom, it all changed.'"

Armstrong and McPartlin married in 2006, but following the latter's stint in rehab for drug addiction and DUI, they split up in 2018. The ensuing divorce battle was brutal, mainly over McPartlin's £60 million fortune.

As per The Metro, shortly after the divorce, McPartlin and Corbett started dating in June 2018, and they tied the knot in August 2021 in Hampshire. Corbett is the mother of two girls, Poppy and Daisy.

In a statement to The Sun, McPartlin said they weren't looking for love when they first started getting close. He continued:

"We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were like “This felt so good, why deny it.”"

Ant McPartlin hosts Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, along with co-host Declan Donnelly. The show is an amalgamation of comedy sketches, interactive episodes with the audience, and celebrity interviews. The show first aired on ITV on June 8, 2002, and is set to return for its 20th season in 2024.