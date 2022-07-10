How many siblings does Declan Donnelly have? All about his family as BGT presenter mourns death of priest brother

Following the untimely demise of his brother Father Dermott Donnelly, Declan Donnelly took to social media to express his thoughts. He thanked his fans for their sympathetic messages and confirmed the news of his brother’s death. Father Dermott was a Roman Catholic priest who reportedly collapsed this week after an unknown illness and was hospitalized in North Durham.

Declan Donnelly wrote on Twitter:

“I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated.”

antanddec @antanddec

Declan's co-star Ant McPartlin also wrote a few heartfelt words about the deceased.

antanddec @antanddec Fr Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew. Rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten.

My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family.

The world has lost a special man. X

Father Dermott passed away on Friday, July 8, at the age of 55 and the news was confirmed in a statement issued by the Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle. The statement reads:

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital. This has come as a great shock to all of us. Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will follow when finalized.”

Declan Donnelly has six siblings

Declan was born on September 25, 1975, to Alphonsus Donnelly and Anne Donnelly. His parents were residents of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, but shifted to Newcastle in the 1950s. Declan shared a lovely relationship with his mother and also included his mother’s name in his daughter’s full name. Deccan’s father died of cancer in 2011.

Declan comes from a large family. He is the youngest of seven children. He has three sisters, Camelia, Patricia, and Moira, and three brothers, Martin, Eamonn, and Dermott. Although Declan has been rarely spotted with his siblings, he was seen in a picture with his sister Moira at her 50th birthday party in 2019.

Declan had a very close relationship with Dermott, who also officiated his wedding to Ali Astall in 2015. He even once considered following his brother’s footsteps when he was 14. He is devastated about Dermott's death, quite naturally.

About Declan Donnelly

Declan Donnelly is a television presenter, television producer, comedian and actor (Image via Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Declan Donnelly began his television career when he was 12. He auditioned for the children’s television programme Byker Grove and was cast as Duncan. This is where he met Anthony McPartlin.

Donnelly and McPartlin have continued to work together on television over the years and their duo is called Ant & Dec.

They have hosted shows like Friends Like These, PokerFace, Push the Button, Pop Idol, Britain’s Got Talent, and more. They also have their own production company which is called 'Ant & Dec.'

