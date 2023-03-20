“Never a celebration”: Ruby Rose logs off from social media ahead of 37th birthday

Australian model Ruby Rose recently disappeared from social media after posting a cryptic message ahead of her birthday.

On March 19, the 37-year-old star took to her Instagram stories to share a post stating that she was "logging off" from social media until March 21 because she does not celebrate her birthday.

Screenshot of Ruby Rose's Instagram story.

"If you have followed me for long enough you know I don’t acknowledge [my birthday]. I don’t celebrate that day. That day has never been a celebration. Some have tried but it was never a celebration at the time and nor is it now. So please leave it for me this year.”

It is unclear why Ruby Rose wrote the message as she has celebrated her birthday in the past.

Ruby Rose previously celebrated her birthday with her friends

Elizabeth Lail and Ruby Rose celebrating the latter birthday in 2019. (Image via rubyrose/Instagram)

In 2019, Ruby Rose celebrated her birthday early with her friends, which included You actress Elizabeth Lail and former Batwoman co-star Rachel Skarsten. The group seemed to have a fun time dancing around in Ruby's kitchen, eating cake and food while singing old retro pop songs.

Ruby's latest post comes after the actress had previously revealed facing mental health issues since the age of 12. She tried to kill herself more than once, and she was diagnosed with both severe depression and complicated post-traumatic stress disorder. Initially, she was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Rose recently revealed the details of her bitter beef with Jess Origliasso of The Veronicas while on her first trip to her native state of Victoria in five years.

In February 2023, she spoke with Fitzy & Wippa of Nova about her previous Instagram post, where she promised to reveal the side of Jess and her twin sister Lisa in her forthcoming book.

Maurizio Glovia @MaurizioGlovia Ruby Rose & Girlfriend Jess Origliasso Couple Up ROVA Sydney Launch Party! Ruby Rose & Girlfriend Jess Origliasso Couple Up ROVA Sydney Launch Party! https://t.co/FZVALyN2Kn

Rose said she was shocked when she saw a picture of herself at the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3 while doing research for her book, which is why she made the bombshell post.

“I stumbled across a picture from Pitch Perfect 3, the premiere. And I’d forgotten that, just how … I mean, I look, I’m emaciated. I’m just dissociated, I look so broken.”

Ruby's feud with The Veronicas became clear when Jessica ended their on-and-off romance in 2018.

Lisa, from the band, said her relationship with her sister Jessica was tainted because of the latter's relationship with Rose and that the band almost fell apart because of the family rift.

Ruby Rose will next star in Dirty Angels and The Collective.

