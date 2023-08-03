"NEVER SAW THIS COMING": LE SSERAFIM to collaborate with Demi Lovato for their upcoming remix of Eve, Psyche, & The Bluebeard's Wife

On Thursday, August 3, it was officially announced that LE SSERAFIM will be collaborating with American singer Demi Lovato for an upcoming remix of their b-side track, Eve, Psyche, & The Bluebeard's Wife. The remix is scheduled to be released this Friday, August 4, at 1:00 pm KST.

The track was initially released in the group's first full-length studio album, UNFORGIVE. Following its release, the song garnered a lot of attention for its unique melody and intriguing choreography.

The track has been one of the hottest topics of the internet with multiple people participating in its dance challenge, from fans to fellow K-pop idols. To commemorate its increasing fame, the group not only boasts an English version of the same but also two other remixes with the artists, UPSAHL and Rina Sawayama. With yet another remix being added to the song's list of versions, fans couldn't be more happier, like this particular Twitter user:

Fans celebrate the news of LE SSERAFIM's upcoming collaboration with Demi Lovato for the remix of Eve, Psyche, & The Bluebeard's Wife

LE SSERAFIM has been one of the most ground-breaking rookie K-pop groups in the industry as of late, with its ever-exciting and fresh musical concepts. Fans have already fallen in love with the lore that the group seems to carry with every release it makes. While its debut songs like FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE, and Sour Grapes blew up the internet and went instantly viral, fans patiently waited for a studio album to see the full effect of their music.

Akin to fans' predictions, or climbing over it, the group rolled out one of the best albums of the year, with almost all its tracks garnering attention from the masses, reeling in more people into the fandom. While the album's title track, UNFORGIVEN, became very famous for its choreography and unique music style, their b-side track, Eve, Psyche, & The Bluebeard's Wife, surprised people more.

The song went over the top of everyone's expectations and almost everyone grew obsessed with the song. To date, the song dominated Instagram and TikTok with several people participating in its dance challenge and the other videos they created while using the song's audio. Just when fans were getting tired of the song, LE SSERAFIM has been rolling out different versions and remixes of the song to make it more exciting.

em ✮ @luvyunjn demi lovato and le sserafim are two names i would have never guessed would have been in the same sentence but here we are

aria ☆FUCKER ANGEL @stabsvi im so proud demi lovato with le sserafim is insane and this such good exposure for my girlsim so proud pic.twitter.com/gHgUTK9knd

🐾 @hyukawn first txt with the jonas brothers now le sserafim with demi.. CAMP ROCK CAST REUNION AT THE HYBE BUILDING WHEN??????? twitter.com/popbase/status…

santi @iluvatic LE SSERAFIM FT DEMI LOVATO IS THE BEST NEWS I COULD EVER GET THIS YEAR I LOVE KPOP AND DEMI IM SO HAPPY

mm 💞 15 @markflovebot i’m so happy they r collabing w le sserafim omg GUYSSSS I LOVE DEMI LOVATO SM U DONT GET IT i saw her in 3rd row at her concert this yeari’m so happy they r collabing w le sserafim omg

santi @iluvatic imagine demi singing in korean for the song with le sserafim... IM SAT! pic.twitter.com/TGpe1fcw5b

rahayu kusuma ᰔ @uhjoerh

pic.twitter.com/AWFOLcrJly lesserafim with demi lovato is insane and this such good exposure for my girls 🥹

jess ୨୧ @vIvtkoo demi lovato and lesserafim would’ve never been on my bingo card that’s so crazy omg

eptbw ft DEMI @oecmisamo never thought demi would collab with a kpop group but it being lesserafim makes so much sense cause their music align when we think about it

Fans positively reacted to the remixes, too, given the diverse artists that LE SSERAFIM collaborated with. However, the announcement of Demi Lovato being the next collaborator in the song's remix has excited fans the most. Given that Demi Lovato has never collaborated with a K-pop artist yet, fans were quite surprised at the unexpected news.

Regardless, fans collectively celebrated the news for various reasons. Many believed that the music style of the two artists blend well and they have high expectations for the remix of Eve, Psyche, & The Bluebeard's Wife. Additionally, given that Demi Lovato has a huge Western and worldwide audience, fans are also happy about the exposure it would give the LE SSERAFIM members.

With the teaser video already exciting the fans about the collaboration, they can hardly wait for the official release to find out what the remix sounds like.