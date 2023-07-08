10 best K-pop B-side tracks of 2023 so far, as per Genius Korea: Agust D's Snooze, KAI's Sinner, and more

Recently, Genius Korea, a platform that discusses topics related to Korean music, culture, and dramas, released a list of their best K-pop B-side tracks. Many music enthusiasts are aware of the platform, which is a reliable source for lyrics and the meaning behind them. Apart from this, the platform also offers artists the opportunity to speak at length about their musical creations.

While title tracks naturally receive a lot of attention due to their promotions, music videos, etc., very few K-pop B-side tracks garner the appreciation that they deserve. To make listeners more aware of the other masterpieces created by Korean artists that are featured alongside the title track of their albums, Genuis Korea released an intriguing list of their best B-side tracks under the K-pop genre.

Genuis Korea's 10 Best K-pop B-side tracks from the first half of 2023

1) Snooze by Agust D (BTS' SUGA)

Part of Agust D's debut studio album, D-Day, Snooze is the first on the list of K-pop B-side tracks chosen by Genius Korea. The song has brought together quite a significant list of collaborators, including The Rose's Woosung and the late Japanese composer, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Genuis Korea ruminates on Agust D's intended meaning behind the song, writing,

"Agust D chooses to lay the truth bare as he confesses that the path many choose will be risky and lonely, that many will crash in the process of achieving their dreams, and that people will turn their backs on you with little as one mistake. At the same time, knowing that most of us don’t need to hear another voice to tell us to keep going, Agust D chooses to offer his assistance in our lowest moments."

2) Topline by Stray Kids (ft. Tiger JK)

Topline by Stray Kids ranks second in the list of Genuis Korea's best K-pop B-side tracks. The song is part of their third and most recent album, 5 Star. Written in collaboration with the Korean rapper and soloist, Tiger JK, the fiery music video and song are undeniably vibrant and thrilling. Genuis Korea states,

"As soon as we heard Felix going ‘Bom, digi-digi-bom, bom, bom, bom’ in the preview, we knew that this was going to be a really good one. Furthermore, this B-side (Topline) stands out in how it compliments each rapper’s distinct tone and timbre: Changbin’s high-pitched, attack-heavy voice, Hyunjin’s stylized, slslurred-togetherlow, and Han’s aspirated and airy voice."

3) Falling by PIXY

PIXY, the five-member K-pop girl group that's housed under Allart Entertainment, rolled out their fourth mini-album, CHOSEN KARMA, on March 10, 2023. Despite Karma being the title track, its fellow song, Falling, received more attention, featuring in the list of Genuis Korea's best K-pop B-side tracks. Talking about the girl group's infusion of "dark city pop" and "psychedelic trance pop" into the song, Genuis Korea writes,

"Thanks to girl group PIXY’s overall fantasy concept, dark city pop sounds fit perfectly in their discography. Pairing it with some psychedelic trance pop, “Falling” from their latest album CHOSEN KARMA is one of the most stunning tracks released in 2023 so far."

4) Devil by the Window by TOMORROW x TOGETHER

Devil By The Window which is part of TXT's first EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, is also listed under Genuis Korea's best K-pop B-side tracks. It is a full English language track that has a calming effect on its listeners, and the music video for the same is all the more pleasing to watch.

"Like the ‘devil’ mentioned in its lyrics, the track itself can be replayed in a never-ending loop that is impossible to escape. Its contrasting melody, heavy bass, and it’s almost-dreamy outro is just that addicting," Genius Korea writes.

5) Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife by LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM, undoubtedly, also figures on Genuis Korea's list of the best K-pop B-side tracks. Their latest full-album comeback, UNFORGIVEN, came with several exciting tracks, out of which Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife stood out effortlessly thanks to its unique lyrics and exciting choreography.

Shedding light on the inspiration behind the title and how the group took the liberty to rewrite the lore associated with the source material, Genuis Korea says,

"LE SSERAFIM’s B-side gets its title from namesakes Eve of the Bible, Psyche of Greek mythology, and Bluebeard’s wife of French folklore, all of whom let their curiosity become their downfall. However, the quintet has taken the liberty to rewrite the story. When it comes time to write the story of their life, LE SSERAFIM won’t let anyone else hold the pen and create their conclusions."

6) Autopilot by PURPLEKISS

The six-piece K-pop girl group PURPLE KISS, which debuted in 2020, rolled out their fifth mini album, Cabin Fever, which contains the track Autopilot, among other songs. Thanks to the sextet's exciting yet soothing vocals, the song is highlighted in the best K-pop B-side tracks list compiled by Genius Korea.

"The electronic synth-based sounds coupled with the mesmerizing vocals make “Autopilot” a very zestful track. One of the best aspects of the song is how it fits the tonal textures of every member of the group almost seamlessly," Genius Korea writes.

7) Dune by ATEEZ

Another song from a recent comeback that sits on Genius Korea's list of the best K-pop B-side tracks is Dune by ATEEZ, from their latest album, The World EP.2: Outlaw. Known for their noise music productions, the group best embodies this genre of music through the song, receiving much appreciation for the same.

Highlighting the unique contribution of the artists, the platform writes,

"It is genius to name the song “Dune,” meaning a mound or ridge of sand formed by the wind, and use the imagery to define an individual’s life on the verge of giving up. Mingi’s rap, ‘The wind’s pressure wraps around,’ Yeosang’s chant-like chorus and Jongho’s dramatic vocal runs are definitely the crown jewel of the track."

8) Sinner by KAI

Sinner, the b-side track from KAI's third solo mini-album, Rover, is part of Genuis Korea's list of the best K-pop B-side tracks. Meeting the high standards and expectations set by his previous comebacks, all songs surprised and excited the listeners. However, Sinner's effect on people was unlike that of the other tracks.

"In the first part, Kai lays his soul completely bare with guilt, while in the second part, he asks for affection and mercy. Like a plot twist, this twist will stay with you for ages to come," Genius Korea highlights.

9) Diamond Life by THE BOYZ

THE BOYZ's eighth mini-album, BE AWAKE, which featured ROAR as its title track, took the internet by storm, but the other tracks on the album are undoubtedly just as exciting. However, the song that takes a seat on Genuis Korea's list of the best K-pop B-side tracks is Diamond Life.

Describing the use of vocals in the song, the platform writes,

"With THE BOYZ being such a high-energy, hip-hop-focused group, it’s sometimes easy to forget that the group is definitely not lacking either in its vocal line-up. “Diamond Life” proves this as, despite the tangy, electro-pop instrumentation, the song manages to find gaps for the vocals to steal the show."

10) Lone Ranger by MONSTA X

The last on the list of Genius Korea's best K-pop B-side tracks is Lone Ranger from MONSTA X's recent comeback, REASON. The album that featured Beautiful Liar as its title track came as a huge success for the group and was much appreciated by fans. Genuis Korea stated,

"The song is reminiscent of old-school mid-2000s hits such as “Rock Your Body” and “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).” With a bit of risk but a lot of drive to overcome adversity, the B-side is a highlight on an already stunning album like REASON."

As more songs are expected to arrive in the coming months of 2023, fans are naturally curious about the upcoming K-pop B-side tracks.

Poll : 0 votes