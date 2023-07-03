8 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far, as chosen by NME

As 2023 reached its halfway mark, NME or New Musical Express, a British music magazine, picked out the best K-pop songs released so far this year. Every year, the K-pop industry continues to prove the reason behind its fame and popularity by rolling out some of the most mind-blowing tracks with an edge of uniqueness and experimentation.

While it's no doubt that most of the tracks dominate and thrive in music charts, both worldwide and local ones, they also capture the hearts of many fans. From special dance challenges to TikTok trends, almost every K-pop song that lands on the internet excites the fandom in many ways. Further, after viewing NME's list of best K-pop songs released so far, many would agree with the same.

Top 8 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far, as per British music magazine, NME

1) Queencard by (G)I-DLE

One of the dominating songs on the internet right now is Queencard by (G)I-DLE, which also stands at the top of the list of NME's best K-pop songs.

Released on May 15, 2023, as part of their I Feel album, the sassy song has been quite the fan favorite, and people can't help but participate in the ongoing trend of the song's dance challenge.

2) Welcome to MY World by aespa

The next on the list of NME's best K-pop songs is aespa's pre-release track for their third EP, My World. The song has been quite well received by the fandom, especially given its slow yet energizing music.

aespa also showcased their brand as a futuristic group through the introduction of nævis in their track, an AI system-generated artist, which gave the song a unique edge.

3) Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY

Another one of the most streamed tracks that secures a spot on the list of NME's best K-pop songs is Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY. The four-piece rookie K-pop group made quite an entrance into the industry with their debut track bagging several spots on music charts worldwide.

The song and the group's exposure skyrocketed with the track, so much so that even people who aren't well versed in K-pop had the song on replay.

4) Attitude by fromis_9

Breaking the internet for all the right reasons, fromis_9's first studio album, Unlock My World, presented fans with Attitude, winning their hearts once more.

Despite the short span of time since its release, it has managed to bag a spot on NME's list of best K-pop songs due to its unique and addictive musical style. While fans have always loved the group's music, the full-length album that showcased fresh dimensions of the group has delighted fans around the world.

5) I AM by IVE

Another group whose song from their first studio album stands on the list of NME's best K-pop songs is I AM by IVE, the album's title track.

The group has always proven to be quite a promising unit, ever since their debut, and with every comeback, fans' expectations only continue to soar higher. Upon hearing the full-length album that fans have been yearning for, they were quite content with the same.

6) Rover by KAI

Unarguably one of the most viral tracks by a K-pop soloist is KAI's Rover, the title track of the album that goes by the same name.

A part of KAI's third mini album, the song effortlessly took over the internet with its intriguing and unique music along with its addictive choreography.

7) ICKY by KARD

The title track of the latest comeback made by the co-ed K-pop group, KARD, has also been quite the talk of the town, which has naturally placed it on NME's list of best K-pop songs.

Right from the first listen, many fans were addicted to the song, and it only got all the more exciting as the group continued to roll out the fun choreography for the same.

8) Eve, Psyche and The Bluebeard’s Wife by LE SSERAFIM

The last item on the list of NME's top eight best K-pop songs is LE SSERRAFIM's recent b-side track, Eve, Psyche and The Bluebeard’s Wife.

Known for its experimental music, the group has once again proved itself with a unique addition to its discography. The song takes an addictive turn with just a few listens, and it has currently been dominating TikTok and Instagram dance challenges.

As the industry continues to surprise its fandom with some of the best K-pop songs, people are constantly on the eager lookout for exciting upcoming releases and everything else that their favorite artists have in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes