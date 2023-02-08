 "Never wanted a shoe so bad": Sailor Moon Jimmy Choo shoes go viral as fans await price and release date 

Jimmy Choo has left anime fans thrilled. The legendary shoe house has announced their latest collaboration with Sailor Moon. The luxury footwear brand is celebrating the series’ 30th anniversary. Since the announcement, Sailor Moon fans have been gawking at the designs across social media platforms.

🧋Demi😈 @KaoticDevil @ChristinVMcCoy I’ve never wanted a shoe so bad in my life… sailor Jupiter is *chefs kisss* perfect! @ChristinVMcCoy I’ve never wanted a shoe so bad in my life… sailor Jupiter is *chefs kisss* perfect!

The British footwear announced that they would be releasing their Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection in honor of the shojo manga (girl’s comics) series. The made-to-order collection includes statement pieces including boots and dazzling accessories modeled by characters like Sailor Mars, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus and the iconic character Pretty Gaurdian Sailor Moon herself alongside her sidekick Luna the cat.

The Naoko Takeuchi inspired shoe collection will be reinterpreted by Jimmy Choo’s designer Sandra Choi. In a press statement, Choi said:

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is a unique global phenomenon - a manga and anime that resonates, bridging cultures and languages, speaking to different generations and bringing us all together. That’s what drew me to this project. This collaboration underscores our shared values not just of female empowerment, but for fashion’s ability to inspire inclusivity and individuality through personality and self-belief.”

The Sailor Moon creator, Takeuchi, also expressed joy at taking part in the collaboration. She said:

“I’m extremely happy that the characters and stories that came from my imagination are now loved by many people around the world. What has always been truly important to me is the youthful, pure imagination and power of the young girls. I believe that the Jimmy Choo brand also has these qualities. It’s a cool brand that I love.”

Netizens go gaga over upcoming Jimmy Choo collection

Jimmy Choo’s Sailor Moon rendition will include five shoe styles including chunky green leather Sailor Jupiter lace up leather combat boots, glossy blue Sailor Mercury ankle boots, satin and vibrant orange Sailor Venus platform shoes, ruby red Sailor Mars pumps and knee-high Swarovski-student pink Sailor Moon boots.

DUDA @saintdemie jimmy choo x sailor moon boots with roughly 19k swarovski crystals jimmy choo x sailor moon boots with roughly 19k swarovski crystals https://t.co/XChwGFliPk

Sailor Moon’s iconic moments have also been immortalized on bags and sneakers. The collection’s Varenne Quad XS bag includes the kiss shared between Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Kamen.

Cat Luna also got her star moment in the collection. She has been reimagined on a purse along with being placed on the shoes.

Reacting to the stunning designs, several netizens flooded social media with praise for Jimmy Choo. Many began commenting about which shoes they would like to buy. A few comments online read:

GG Ryan @thegalaxygodde1 @ChristinVMcCoy If I won the lottery, I wouldn't tell anybody... but there'd be signs. *eyes Jupiter boots @ChristinVMcCoy If I won the lottery, I wouldn't tell anybody... but there'd be signs. *eyes Jupiter boots

Along with the collection’s drop, flagship stores worldwide will see artwork from Takeuchi’s Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon on the walls. Those who purchase the mesmerizing pieces will also be treated with limited-edition packaging.

Along with the brand collaborating with Takeuchi, they have also listed DJ Honey Dijon as the creative behind the collection. He has reportedly created two original tracks inspired by the anime.

The collection will be released on February 14. Pop-ups will be present in London’s Selfridges, China World Mall in Beijing and Isetan in Tokyo, among other select Jimmy Choo stores globally.

