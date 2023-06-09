"New Jaws looks wild": Egypt shark attack video goes viral, leaves internet terrified

A horrific video showing a man getting eaten alive by a shark in Egypt is making the rounds on social media, leaving netizens aghast. According to Egypt's Ministry of Environment, the incident took place on Thursday, June 08, 2023, near Elysees Dream Beach Hotel in Hurghada.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written and graphic references to a shark attack. Viewer discretion is advised.

The footage shows terrified witnesses screaming for help as a man is dragged underwater by a tiger shark. One onlooker can be heard saying:

"It’s eating his remains now."

Russian consul-general in Hurghada, Viktor Voropayev, confirmed the identity of the victim to a local Egyptian news agency TASS, as 23-year-old V. Popov. According to the Daily Beast, He added that Popov was not a tourist but had been living in the country for several months.

Following the unfortunate incident, Russian news reports identified the man as Vladimir Popov and explained that his father was present at the beach at the time of the attack and Vladimir had cried out for him as he struggled. They added that his girlfriend allegedly was with him but managed to swim away and escape unscathed.

Needless to say, the video left internet users terrified.

"That was disturbing and horrific": Netizens react to the shark attack, offer condolences to family

As news of the shark attack spread, cybernauts were quick to comment on the incident, calling it disturbing and brutal. Many expressed feeling "scared and unsafe" after watching the footage and voiced their fear of visiting beaches and stepping into the ocean. Others shared their condolences with the family for the tragedy.

Aftermath of the incident

In a statement, the Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad ordered a committee to investigate the incident and asked authorities to:

"Implement the highest levels of safety for those who go to the beaches of the Red Sea, and to take all possible measures to avoid a recurrence of the shark attack incident again."

The ministry also issued a two-day ban on swimming in the waters between Gouna and Soma Bay starting Friday, June 9. This includes snorkeling and water sports activities.

Soon, reports of a specialized team capturing the tiger shark surfaced, but they remain unconfirmed.

