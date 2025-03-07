New Mexico adult tests positive for measles after death, Health Secretary RFK Jr. recommends vitamin A as a cure

According to NBC's report dated February 26, the first measles death has been reported to be from New Mexico. The person's death was confirmed by Katherine Wells, director of public health at the health department in Lubbock, Texas. According to the report, the person was not vaccinated against the infectious disease.

Ad

As per USA Today's report dated March 4, Texas is growing with the measles outbreak, as it has 159 infected patients. The Texas Department of State Health Services stated that the majority of the infected were children, and 154 of them were unvaccinated. Twenty-two of the patients are currently hospitalized.

Robert F Kennedy Jr claims Vitamin A can reportedly reduce measles mortality

One Death Reported As Texas Outbreak Spreads - Image via Getty

In response to the growing measles outbreak in Texas, Robert F Kennedy Jr, the US health secretary, wrote an opinion piece for Fox News on March 2, claiming that consuming Vitamin A can drastically reduce the spread of measles in the body. He wrote:

Ad

"While there is no approved antiviral for those who may be infected, CDC has recently updated their recommendation supporting administration of vitamin A under the supervision of a physician for those with mild, moderate, and severe infection. Studies have found that vitamin A can dramatically reduce measles mortality."

The health secretary, however, mentioned that he's not against vaccines. Calling vaccination a personal decision, he urged parents to consult with healthcare providers and let their children get the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Ad

He pointed out that vaccinated people protect those who can't get vaccines for medical reasons.

"All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons," he wrote.

Ad

What doctors are saying about the use of vitamin A against measles

According to Firstpost's report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement claiming that vitamin A can provide supportive care but is not a cure for measles.

As per the media outlet, Dr. David Higgins, a preventive medicine specialist, criticized the CDC for not clarifying that vitamin A is not an alternative to the MMR vaccine. Higgins said this could cause confusion among people.

Ad

"What I would have loved to see added in the CDC’s statement is that vitamin A is never an alternative to MMR vaccination for measles prevention. I think that clarity is really, really important," he said.

Dr. Sue Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, warned the parents that using vitamin A can put children at risk, as it can not be compared to the MMR vaccine. She said:

Ad

"Relying on vitamin A instead of the vaccine is not only dangerous and ineffective, but it puts children at serious risk."

Dr. Alexandra Yonts, an infectious disease specialist, expressed concern for people who might be misled and consume high doses of vitamin A. She warned that the results can be dangerous for kids.

"What I’m afraid is going to happen in these communities is, ‘Oh, we’ll just go out there and start taking high doses of vitamin A every day to keep the measles away.’ This can actually result in negative outcomes and illness for those kids," she said.

Ad

According to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, nine states in the US have reported measles outbreaks so far. At least 164 cases have been reported in the country, with Texas having the highest number of infected patients.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback