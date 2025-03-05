Martina Navratilova drops 2-word reaction after shocking measles case gets reported in a Miami high school

Martina Navratilova dropped a two-word reaction to school officials at a Miami high school confirming a shocking case of measles. Measles, also called rubeola, is an infection caused in children via a virus.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that a student had contracted measles at the Miami Palmetto Senior High in Pinecrest. Though not a lot of details about the incident were revealed since it involved a minor, the school confirmed that it is closely working with the local health departments in order to ensure the health and safety of the community.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by an airborne virus and usually affects children. Though the USA considered measles to be long gone, nearly 50 deaths were caused by the deadly disease.

When a user on X shared the concerning article on her page, Martina Navratilova reshared the post adding a two-word reaction to express her concern.

"Oh no!!!" she wrote.

Concerningly, the PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) has issued an epidemiological alert as the American continents are seeing a disturbing rise in the number of measles cases in recent times. Up till February 21 this year, 268 cases and one death have been caused by the deadly disease. During the same period last year, 60 cases were reported.

Navratilova, who is highly active on X can often be seen giving her opinion on various topics, ranging from tennis to politics. One of the biggest topics the American voices her opinion on is the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sports, which she frequently expresses her disdain for.

"Women’s history means Females" - Martina Navratilova explains why transgender athletes should not be a part of women's history

Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova recently reshared a graphic on X, captioned 'Women's history is trans history'. It celebrated the achievements of transgender celebrities such as actress Nava Mau, filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun, models Geena Rosero and Tracey Norman, musician Honey Dijon, and some others.

Navratilova highlighted her disdain for the graphic and made her stand clear that women's history involved only females while trans history involved transgender persons.

"No it’s not… women’s history means Females… and all the obstacles we had to overcome to make history. Trans history is trans history. Women’s history…. You get the drift," Martina Navratilova wrote on X on Tuesday (March 4).

Navratilova also expressed her frustration at US Senator John Fetterman, who helped in blocking a federal bill that if passed, would have banned transgender athletes from competing in school athletic events.

