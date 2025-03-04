Martina Navratilova gives her reason for why she is against 'women's history is trans history' movement

Martina Navratilova recently shot down suggestions of including "trans history" in contributions made by women as part of Women's History Month, which is celebrated annually in March. The American inferred that including achievements of the transgender community was directly at odds with the "obstacles that women had to overcome" over the last few decades.

Ad

Navratilova has been a staunch critic of transgender athletes' inclusion in women's sports. However, every so often, the 68-year-old also speaks on the general topic of trans rights. On Tuesday (March 4), she made her position clear on whether the trans community's progress merits a mention while discussing women's accomplishments.

Taking to her X account, Martina Navratilova reposted a poster celebrating trans celebrities such as actress Nava Mau, electronic musician Honey Dijon and author Ceyenne Doroshow, among other big names, with the tagline: "Women's history is trans history". In the caption, the 59-time Major winner expressed her disapproval as she argued on a technicality.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No it’s not… women’s history means Females… and all the obstacles we had to overcome to make history. Trans history is trans history. Women’s history…. You get the drift," Martina Navratilova wrote on X on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Navratilova has taken umbrage at the attempts to include transgender people's issues with those faced by women. In October 2023, she derided the United Nations Women organization for claiming that "trans lesbians are lesbians".

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So now they are redefining what a lesbian is too??? The only word that belonged to women without being tied to men? I hate these people trying to control literally every aspect of what a woman is and of womanhood," the American legend wrote back then.

A short history of Martina Navratilova's comments criticizing transgender athletes' success in sports

Martina Navratilova doesn't miss a beat in criticizing trans athletes | Image Source: Getty

Last February, Martina Navratilova was admittedly dismayed by transgender athlete Maelle Jacques winning a girls' high jump event at the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) indoor track and field championship. She directed her vitriol towards Jacques for their achievement, claiming that women's sports shouldn't cater to "failed male athletes".

Ad

"And I will keep saying this ad nauseum until the rules change- women’s sports are not a place for failed male athletes," Navratilova wrote on her X account in February 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A year prior, Navratilova also expressed disappointment at transgender powerlifter Avi Silverberg breaking the 84+ kg women's bench press record at a national tournament in the USA.

"It is happening literally everywhere…" the American wrote on her X handle in August 2023, seemingly disapproving of the trans powerlifter's success.

Martina Navratilova has been a member of the LGBTQ+ community since she came out as bisexual in 1981. The American married her long-time girlfriend and model Julie Lemigova in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback