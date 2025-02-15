Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova sends love to American as duo celebrates 10th marriage anniversary

Martina Navratilova and her wife, Julia Lemigova, celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day. The latter also shared a sweet message for the former tennis player on Friday.

Navratilova and Lemigova met each other in a bar in 2000 for the first time; however, they didn't start dating until 2008 because they did not connect initially. They crossed paths during the French Open in 2008 and have been together with each other since then. In 2014, the tennis player proposed to Julia during that year's US Open, and the proposal was broadcast on a big screen at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Currently, the couple is living a happy married life, and they frequently share updates with each other. They celebrated their 10-year marriage anniversary and shared glimpses of their special moment on social media. Lemigova shared a video on her Instagram story, where they were seen cutting a cake while their friends wished them a happy anniversary. The two also shared an adorable kiss and added a caption that read:

"Celebrating 10 years together💕 "

Julia Lemigova's Instagram story - source: Instagram@julialemigova

Along with this, Julia also shared another cute post on her Instagram handle, where both of them posed with their pet dog. The post's caption read:

"Celebrating 10 years of marriage on Valentine's Day!💕 Thank you to my friends for an amazing lunch!" Julia Lemigova wrote.

The couple recently adopted two sons in August 2024.

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, opened up about becoming parents to two adopted sons

Julia Lemigova is a mother of two daughters, Victoria and Emma, from her previous relationship. However, she again became a mother of two after adopting two sons with Martina Navratilova, starting a new chapter of their lives. In an interview with PEOPLE, Julia opened up about the experience of being a mother to two sons, revealing that she is sleep-deprived but happy.

"I'm sleep-deprived but so happy. It's becoming a reality because it's only been three months, but it's been a very intense, loving, incredible, three months," Martina Navratilova's wife said.

She added:

"When we got married, [Navratilova] promised me, one of her vows was she would get off social media a little bit because she's constantly on Twitter [now X] and that it took her how many years of marriage to actually be less on social media because of the boys because now she has no time," she added.

She further spoke about how Navratilova is taking care of the kids:

"[Martina Navratilova] loves it. She's making pancakes in the morning, taking them to school. She's so energized," Julia said.

Martina Navratilova has bagged 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles in her career.

