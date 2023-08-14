"It is happening literally everywhere" - Martina Navratilova criticizes transgender athlete competing in women's powerlifting

Martina Navratilova has once again expressed her views on transgender athletes' participation in women's sports.

The American legend, who has won 59 Major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, reposted a video of a trans-identifying male powerlifter earlier on Monday (August 14), seemingly dismissing their achievement.

"It is happening literally everywhere…" Martina Navratilova posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The caption of the original post apparently resonated with the American, who has been a staunch critic of transgender athletes' inclusion in women's competitive sports.

"This is NOT a legitimate National Record. This is a mediocre lift by a mediocre male who is being allowed to lift against women because… hair color?. Shame on the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU). This is discrimination against the female competitors," the original caption read.

For the uninitiated, the original poster was ranting about a powerlifter named Avi Silverberg, who broke the women's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at a national tournament in the USA earlier this year. The powerlifter, who identifies as transgender, has also been Team Canada's head powerlifting coach for over a decade.

Martina Navratilova's reaction, coincidentally, came around the time when another transgender athlete caused controversy over their possible participation in a nationally-recognized college tennis tournament.

Martina Navratilova is a staunch critic of transgender athletes playing in women's sports

Martina Navratilova has always used her enormous social media platform to speak out on the subject of transgender athletes participating in women's sports and the subsequent injustice faced by female athletes. The American legend strongly believes that transgender athletes have an unfair physical advantage over women.

Not long ago, she spoke out against the USTA for their transgender inclusion policy, going as far as to insist 'women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes'.

"Come on USTA - women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don’t think so…"

In July, Navratilova even had a clash with US football star Megan Rapinoe, who supports transgender athletes' inclusion in sports, over their opinions on the topic.

"Yikes…" the 66-year-old tweeted in disapproval of Rapinoe.

The American was further perturbed by the "Let Trans Women Win" movement earlier this week.

"Sure. Why not? I mean what else is there to take? Nothing," she wrote.

