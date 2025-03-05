"What about the girls?" – Martina Navratilova calls out Democrat US Senator for helping block bill to ban transgender athletes from women's sports

Martina Navratilova expressed her frustration at US Senator John Fetterman for helping block a federal bill that was set to ban transgender athletes from participating in school athletic competitions. Fetterman called himself an "ally" of the trans athletes.

On Monday, a test vote for the bill was held and the measure fell short, with a 51-45 vote split along party lines—well below the 60 votes required to move forward. Among those who voted against were Democrats including Fetterman.

Following the vote, the Pennsylvania Senator took to X to defend his stance and emphasize support for transgender youth.

"The small handful of trans athletes in PA in a political maelstrom deserve an ally and I am one. Depersonalized as “they/them” in a political ad, but are just schoolchildren. Empty show votes or cruelty on social media aren’t part of a thoughtful, dignified solution," he wrote.

Navratilova, who has been a firm and vocal advocate for the exclusion of transgenders from women's sports, responded:

"Teenagers are not children and what about the girls??? What about the girls who know they cannot beat the boys most of the time? Care about them at all? And btw- it’s a “handful” in most schools."

The American tennis icon, herself a member of the LGBTQ community, has regularly voiced her concerns against transgender participation in women's sports. She has frequently asserted that "male bodies are different from female bodies."

During an appearance on the Politics War Room podcast in October 2024, Navratilova said:

"When it comes to female sex-based spaces, which includes sports, then I think we need to put a line there and say 'We just really need this space to be female.' And that's the end."

Earlier, she expressed fury at the news of the bill being rejected.

Martina Navratilova reacts to Democrats block bill that was set to ban transgender athletes from women's sports

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 French Open - Source: Getty

When news about the bill named 'The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act' being blocked by Democrats took the media by storm, Martina Navratilova reacted with fury. One X account shared the news and tagging her, they wrote:

"I honestly do not understand this. @Martina"

Responding to them, Navratilova wrote:

"I don't either and I am mad as hell"

Martina Navratilova is no fan of US President Donald Trump. She regularly critiques the 78-year-old for his policies on social media. However, for a change, she praised Trump for his efforts towards banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

