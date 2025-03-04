Martina Navratilova furious as Democrats block bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Martina Navratilova showed her dissent after the US Senate Democrats ruled out the 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act' at their last session on Monday. She had been against the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sports as she believes that men who have transitioned still pose an advantage over women when it comes to physical strength.

The Republicans while presenting the bill argued it to be quintessential in barring predatory men from invading the private spaces of women and also curb the unfair physical advantage that is possessed by trans women. However, the bill was stalled after it failed to cross the 60-vote mark, failing short with a 51 to 45 yeas and nays.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion came across the news on X (formerly Twitter) after a user named Brad Bryant shared it with Navratilova by tagging her on a post about the issue.

The former World No. 1 expressed her anger in the matter and replied to the post.

"I don't either and I am mad as hell" - she wrote.

Martina Navratilova has been an advocate of LGBTQ+ rights and one of the first few people to be an openly gay tennis player. However, she has shown her vehement opposition to the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sports and has also spoken about it openly multiple times.

Martina Navratilova thinks trans athletes should compete in a separate category

Martina Navratilova advocates for fairness in sports- Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has been openly gay since 1981 and has advocated for the protection and rights of queer people throughout her life. However, she has shown her aberration when it came to the involvement of trans athletes in women's sports.

In an episode of 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast in November 2023, she expressed her opinions on this matter. Navratilova made sure to clear it out that her comments were not made in a derogatory sense.

"This is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women, if they identify as women." - she said.

She also said that the intent is to provide an unbiased platform for all athletes:

"So we are not against trans athletes. We are for women athletes to compete in as level a playing field as possible. Which means the males, who now identify as women, should compete in a male category. And women who identify as men but don’t take testosterone can compete as women. Because there is still no advantage physically over other women athletes. That’s all that’s about." (28:00 onwards)

