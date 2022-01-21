New Orleans Jazz Fest 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, schedule, and all you need to know

The iconic New Orleans Jazz Festival is finally back. This thrilling news was revealed on January 20.

The fest has seen multiple cancelations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the 2020 and 2021 editions of Jazz Fest have not taken place.

It has now been announced that the 2022 edition will run at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course from Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, and Thursday, May 5, through Sunday, May 8.

New Orleans Jazz Festival 2022: Tickets and lineup

Tickets for the event have already been rolled out. They can be purchased from the official website of Jazz Fest. Right now, fans can buy weekend passes for either weekend.

Early bird tickets are already out. There are different packages that the fans can choose from. A summary of the different tiers is below:

General admission tickets:

$210 for a 3-day pass

$260 for a 4-day pass.

Big Chief VIP Experience:

$1600 for the first-weekend pass

$1700 for the second-weekend pass

Grand Marshall VIP Experience:

$1500 for the first-weekend pass

$1600 for the second-weekend pass

Viewing from an exclusive covered area ("Krewe of Jazz Fest" pass):

$800 for the first-weekend pass

$850 for the second-weekend pass

Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

For General Admission tickets, early-bird prices are $210 for the first weekend, while supplies last, and then go to $225. The second (four-day) weekend will cost $260 for early birds and $275 in advance.

Louisiana residents with valid IDs will receive the "Locals" Thursday price of $50 at the gate.

The lineup for the festival reads like the who's who of the current jazz scene, alongside a host of crossover genre favorites like The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, and Luke Combs.

While the organizers have clarified that strict COVID guidelines will be followed, there is a good chance that the event will get postponed if COVID cases increase again.

