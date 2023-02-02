New stills of Divorce Attorney Shin featuring Cho Seung-woo in new light

JTBC’s upcoming K-drama, Divorce Attorney Shin, has released new stills offering a glimpse into the character of Cho Seung-woo.

Divorce Attorney Shin, alternatively titled Sacred Divorce, is a K-drama adaptation of a well-known webtoon of the same name. The legal drama will recount the story of a talented divorce attorney named Shin Sung-han (the alternative title for the K-drama is a play on the Korean word "shinsunghan," which means to be "sacred").

In the upcoming drama, Cho Seung-woo will play the role of Shin Sung-han, a classical pianist who was born into a wealthy family and spent his childhood taking advantage of every opportunity that came his way.

By his 30s, he rose through the ranks to become a professor at a university in Germany. However, just as it appears that he has everything going for him, he learns some terrible news that causes a dramatic transformation in his life.

The contrasting lives of advocate Shin are showcased in the new stills of Divorce Attorney Shin

ً @afdhaol #DivorceAttorneyShin THE WRITER MADE ANOTHER THIRTY NINE BOYS VERSION THE WRITER MADE ANOTHER THIRTY NINE BOYS VERSION 😭 #DivorceAttorneyShin https://t.co/NzviK68rMO

The brand new stills offer a sneak-peek into the intriguing life of the main lead of JTBC’s upcoming show. Shin Seung-han, who was living a content life in Germany as a music professor and acclaimed pianist, had to return to Korea after an unfortunate incident that altered the course of his life and career forever.

He had to abruptly change his job path and started studying to become a lawyer following an incident that made him disillusioned with the happiness and enjoyment of living life.

The pianist changed from an artist who liked listening to music and drinking good wine, and became a divorce attorney with interests and a way of life completely dissimilar to what he had when he was younger.

In one still, Shin Sung-han can be seen relaxing at home. His eccentric personality is displayed by the fact that he is drinking the local soju out of a wine glass while relishing a string of cheese.

Another still has the protagonist seemingly waving at someone on his phone screen. One can therefore guess that this happens during a video call.

The next two still show him at work. While he is seen reading a paper in one, the other features him looking humorously uncomfortable on being hugged by a client, presumably out of an outburst of gratitude. The visible discomfort of the lawyer shows that emotions are not his strong suit, offering an intriguing insight into his possibly stoic personality.

When juxtaposed, the new set of stills from Divorce Attorney Shin paints a picture of the unique and eccentric yet endearing lead of the upcoming show, leaving viewers eagerly waiting to know more about Shin Sung-han.

Divorce Attorney Shin is set to premiere on March 4.

Poll : 0 votes