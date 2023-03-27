The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the March Idol Group Brand Reputation rankings, and fourth-gen girl group NewJeans have secured the top spot.

After a detailed study and analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, the rankings were determined for the month. The big data used for the rankings ranged from February 23 to March 23, and placed rookie group NewJeans in the top spot.

The girl group was followed by BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and IVE, who together secured the top five spots on the list.

The top 30 groups on the list include NewJeans, BTS, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, IVE, NCT, H1-KEY, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, TEEN TOP, EXO, The Boyz, Girls' Generation, STAYC, Stray Kids, Cosmic Girls, Red Velvet, aespa, SHINee, MONSTA X, Big Bang, BTOB, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ASTRO, Oh My Girl, NMIXX, INFINITE, Shinhwa, and Pentagon.

NewJeans topped the list this month once again with a brand reputation index of 7,149,194. Over the past few months, the quintet has showcased its professional charisma through hit releases, which is evident through high-ranking keyword analysis which includes OMG, Hybe Boy, and Ditto.

The Attention girls also saw 90.43 percent positive reviews in their positivity-negativity analysis. Meanwhile, the other related high-ranking terms include "surpass," "record," and "stan." Considering NewJeans is breaking one record after another, fans think it was inevitable for them to secure the first spot.

Following NewJeans on the list are HYBE label's other popular group, BTS, who have maintained their position in the second spot with a brand reputation index of 6,858,394 for March.

BTS, with their tons of activities and great music, managed to stay in the top five. The septet is currently focusing on solo activities, with all of them set to fulfill their mandatory military service before recovening in 2025. BTS' eldest member Jin already joined the service last year, while j-hope is next in line.

The third position was secured by BLACKPINK, who garnered a brand reputation index of 5,566,366, enjoying a hike of 14.40 percent from their last recorded numbers. With sold-out concert shows and successful albums on their credit list, the Stay singers have once again managed to capture the hearts of their fans.

SEVENTEEN came in fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,324,189 for March. The HOT crooners have seen a rise of 1.78 percent in their score since January.

Rounding out the top five entries is IVE, who earned a brand reputation index of 2,744,987 this month. Their numbers are most likely to grow with them making a comeback in April with a studio album.

