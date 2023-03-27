Create

NewJeans, BTS, BLACKPINK, and more top the March idol group brand reputation rankings

By Muskan
Modified Mar 27, 2023 21:33 IST
NewJeans lead March Idol brand reputation rankings
NewJeans lead the March Idol Brand Reputation Ranking (Image via ADOR)

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the March Idol Group Brand Reputation rankings, and fourth-gen girl group NewJeans have secured the top spot.

After a detailed study and analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, the rankings were determined for the month. The big data used for the rankings ranged from February 23 to March 23, and placed rookie group NewJeans in the top spot.

The girl group was followed by BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and IVE, who together secured the top five spots on the list.

March 2023 Singer Brand Reputation Rankings : #2 #NewJeans #뉴진스 ( -1) @NewJeans_ADOR https://t.co/qKSNS6oyyr

The top 30 groups on the list include NewJeans, BTS, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, IVE, NCT, H1-KEY, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, TEEN TOP, EXO, The Boyz, Girls' Generation, STAYC, Stray Kids, Cosmic Girls, Red Velvet, aespa, SHINee, MONSTA X, Big Bang, BTOB, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ASTRO, Oh My Girl, NMIXX, INFINITE, Shinhwa, and Pentagon.

Top 5 idol groups to lead the March Idol group Reputation Rankings: NewJeans, BTS, and more

Brand reputation for idol groups in the month of March:1) NewJeans2) BTS3) BLACKPINK4) SEVENTEEN5) IVE6) NCT7) H1-KEY8) LE SSERAFIM9) TWICE10) (G)I-DLEn.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/QGZ5zJu0if

NewJeans topped the list this month once again with a brand reputation index of 7,149,194. Over the past few months, the quintet has showcased its professional charisma through hit releases, which is evident through high-ranking keyword analysis which includes OMG, Hybe Boy, and Ditto.

The Attention girls also saw 90.43 percent positive reviews in their positivity-negativity analysis. Meanwhile, the other related high-ranking terms include "surpass," "record," and "stan." Considering NewJeans is breaking one record after another, fans think it was inevitable for them to secure the first spot.

Following NewJeans on the list are HYBE label's other popular group, BTS, who have maintained their position in the second spot with a brand reputation index of 6,858,394 for March.

March 2023 Idolgroup Brand Reputation Rankings:#1 #NewJeans #뉴진스 (–) @NewJeans_ADOR https://t.co/x6XGPWDaqM

BTS, with their tons of activities and great music, managed to stay in the top five. The septet is currently focusing on solo activities, with all of them set to fulfill their mandatory military service before recovening in 2025. BTS' eldest member Jin already joined the service last year, while j-hope is next in line.

The third position was secured by BLACKPINK, who garnered a brand reputation index of 5,566,366, enjoying a hike of 14.40 percent from their last recorded numbers. With sold-out concert shows and successful albums on their credit list, the Stay singers have once again managed to capture the hearts of their fans.

SEVENTEEN came in fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,324,189 for March. The HOT crooners have seen a rise of 1.78 percent in their score since January.

Rounding out the top five entries is IVE, who earned a brand reputation index of 2,744,987 this month. Their numbers are most likely to grow with them making a comeback in April with a studio album.

Edited by Susrita Das
