NewJeans Hyein’s look for Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show wins the Internet: “She’s so fine gosh”

NewJeans Hyein attended the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter show for Paris Fashion Week 2024. Hyein was named brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton at age 14.

Hyein joined other house ambassadors like Blackpink’s Lisa, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Cynthia Erivo, Ana De Armas, Urassaya Sperbund and Cate Blanchet, to celebrate the creative genius of Nicolas Ghesquire, creative director of Louis Vuitton.

Kpop charts on X posted Hyein’s appearance at the show and netizens swarmed the comments to comment on how good she looked, with one saying:

"She’s so fine gosh"

Fans praise Hyein's look for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter Paris Fashion Week 2024 (Image via X/K Pop charts)

More details on NewJeans Hyein’s look for Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

The K-Pop celebrity looked sharp in an oversized leather jacket embellished with large white buttons for an artful contrast and paired it with sleek black pants with stylish slits at the helm.

Her pointy-toed boots and Louis Vuitton bag with gold straps finished off the look. NewJeans Hyein opted for natural and dewy makeup with glossy lips.

The Maknae of the Korean girl group NewJeans, Hyein, was named brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2022 and since then has appeared in multiple brand campaigns and fashion events.

The singer brought her experience as a child model to pose against the flashing lights and paparazzi at the Louis Vuitton Fal/Winter Show 2024. Fans applauded her looks on social media.

NewJeans Hyein is one of the other Korean celebrities who attended Paris Fashion Week in stunning outfits.