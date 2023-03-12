NewJeans top Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the fourth consecutive month

NewJeans topped the Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the fourth consecutive month with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,362,902 for March.

The rankings are calculated from February 12 to March 12 and determined through factors like social media awareness, media coverage, consumer participation, and interaction with K-pop fans from various communities to get to know their preferred girl group.

BLACKPINK ranked second in the Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for March. H1-KEY maintained its place in the third spot, the same as in February. IVE ranked fourth, and (G)I-DLE rose to fifth place in the Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings.

NewJeans scored an impressive 90.36 percent positive reactions in March

NewJeans earned an impressive 90.36 percent positive reaction in their positivity-negativity analysis. The high-ranking phrases in the Ditto singers’ keyword analysis include "advertisement model," referring to their recent onboarding of the famous denim brand Levis, and the remaining two keyphrases, "Billboard" and "OMG," related to the monster rookie group’s new album.

On February 23, NewJeans became the fastest K-pop group in history to land multiple entries on the Billboard Hot 100 with their new album OMG, which ranked consistently well on the chart mentioned above.

Their best keywords include "selected," "established," and "race forward." Bunnies (fans) took to social media to celebrate their fourth consecutive month of ranking on the Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings. Fans are happy, considering the Hype Boy singers are barely six to seven months into their careers.

BLACKPINK came close second in the March Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,069,149. Notably, they saw a positive 2.85 percent increase in their score compared to last month.

Gen 4 artist H1-KEY ranked third with a brand reputation index of 3,361,317, marking a whopping 12.24 percent rise in their score compared to February.

Love Dive singers IVE secured the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 2,704,894 for March. Finally, (G)I-DLE closed the top five March Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index score of 2,588,873, an increase of 11.15 percent from last month.

MOONLIGHT SUNRISE singers TWICE ranked sixth, followed by the Nation’s legendary girl group Girls’ Generation. NewJeans’ labelmates LE SSERAFIM were placed eighth, aespa took the ninth spot, and finally, WJSN or Cosmic Girls finished in tenth place.

NewJeans earns triple album certifications for March on Circle Chart

The NewJeans group received three Circle Chart album certifications in March. Their debut EP, NewJeans, and their latest album OMG are both going triple platinum with over 750,000 album sales each.

For those unversed, if albums make 250,000 sales, they are certified platinum according to Circle Chart’s guidelines. Albums are certified millions once they surpass a million copies on the above-mentioned chart.

Additionally, in the streaming category on Circle Chart, a song earns platinum certification once it crosses 100, and unsurprisingly, NewJeans’ superhit track Hype Boy has earned platinum status.

Internationally renowned denim brand Levi's has picked the Ditto singers to serve as brand representatives. The girls are currently getting ready for a live performance to honor 501 Day, which is also known as the day the iconic denim brand's patent was awarded on May 20, 1873.

Further information on the live performance, which will take place in Seoul, will be made available later.

