Niurka Marcos and Juan Vidal age difference explored as couple announces their engagement

Actors Niurka Marcos and Juan Vidal recently got engaged during the former’s visit to Peru. Vidal proposed to her with a bracelet similar to the ring he has been wearing since Marcos said yes. Marcos mentioned:

“He gave me this bracelet and put on his ring, which obviously matches the bracelet, he did it in a beautiful ceremony in Machu Picchu.”

Revealing why they did not choose a classic ring, the pair unveiled that they had planned another marriage proposal and that it was Marcos’ idea that her romantic moment must be traditional. Marcos added that she wants to do it differently and Vidal added that he went ahead and made the commitment.

Niurka said that her marriage might not be held in a civil registry or a religious center, but it will be a bit more spiritual. Speaking about the same, she said:

“I feel that it is something socially imposed. There are ways to engage spiritually and they are more honest. I would like it to be in one of the cenotes in the southeast of Yucatan because the cenote has, and all Mexicans know, special energies.”

Niurka Marcos and Juan Vidal confirmed that they are in love and their relationship is evolving.

Niurka Marcos and Juan Vidal’s relationship timeline

Niurka Marcos and Juan Vidal’s relationship has gained recognition specifically for their nine-year age difference. Marcos is 54 years old while Vidal is 45.

The pair first met in the second season of the reality show La Casa de los Famosos where they were residing with Laura Bozzo, Ivonne Montero, Natalia Alcocer, Nacho Casano, and Salvador Zerboni. The couple has also been spotted kissing each other occasionally.

Niurka Marcos and Juan Vidal first met at a reality show (Image via GAINFANTE/Twitter)

Following their elimination from the show, they met each other again and have been romantically linked ever since. Vidal was later involved in a controversy after his ex Cynthia Klitbo revealed that she was with Juan due to financial debts. Speaking to Eden Dorantes, Klitbo said:

“We ended up because he has a very big anger problem, he has anger, he is a person who is always in a bad mood, every day, who bases his entire life experience on ‘how many muscles do I have?’ and that for him women are a way to accommodate both economically and publicly, so do not go with the feint.”

Marcos first dated actor Bobby Larios in 2003 and although they tied the knot, they got divorced soon after. She then tied the knot with Yanixan Texido in 2007 and the couple split in February 2011.

Also known as Niurka Marcos Calle, the singer and actress is well-known for her appearances on the reality show Big Brother Mexico. She has appeared in a few TV shows and is the host of El Show De Niurka. Juan Vidal, on the other hand, is a popular actor known for his appearance on the CBS show, The Guiding Light.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far