NLE Choppa's Weight and Height explored as rapper challenges Blueface to a boxing match

As per meaww, American rapper NLE Choppa stands tall at 6ft 1in and weighs around 75 kg or 165 lbs. On January 4, 2024, NLE Choppa took to X to challenge Blueface to a boxing match.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Disclaimer: This article contains mature language about s*xual content. Readers' discretion is advised.

NLE referred to Blue and his former partner Chrisean Rock's explosive flight. During an Instagram Live on December 12, she claimed that the rapper ambushed her with punches multiple times when she was holding their son.

What happened between Blueface and NLE Choppa?

Blueface and NLE Choppa have gone through a period of back-and-forth disputes in recent days. Choppa has accused Blue of trying to get with his child's mother, Marissa Da'Nae, on December 12, 2023.

Expand Tweet

During an Instagram live on December 12 with Chrisean Rock, Marissa revealed that Blue tried to make advances toward her.

"He pulled me to the side. He asked me what my name was."

She then revealed that she said she was not interested in Blue, and that she knows his baby's mother (Chrisean Rock). She also added,

"He was like, 'How well do you know her? Can you call her? He was like, 'So you gonna choose my baby mama over me?"

The two traded shots online on X, after which Bluface and Jaidyn Alexis' Barbie remix name-dropped several artists from the rap industry, including NLE Choppa. The remix, released on January 3, 2024, received backlash for song lyrics and mixed reactions from netizens in general.

"This my business, welcome to the circus/F*ck your feelings, you a son of a b*tch/NLE baby mama wanna hit/Why you lying 'bout the number, b*tch, you know I got the digits/I ain't never pulled it out and ain't have a b*tch to kiss it."

After Blue's song was released, NLE revealed on X that he personally reached out to the rapper to stop speaking about him.

Blue responded to his tweet, saying he is not worried about his challenge. He also added that he gave NLE his first big break with their 2020 collab, Shotta Flow (Remix).

Both rappers have a few pro-fight wins under their belt and have undergone training in the ring. Blueface has had a successful amateur boxing career and defeated Ed Matthews by TKO and Kane Trujillo in 2021.

NLE Choppa isn't the only one facing diss in the Barbie (Remix). Blueface revisited some of his former viral feuds in 2023 by name-dropping. The lyrics also included big names like Soulja Boy and Cardi B.