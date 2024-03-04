“No accountability for what you said”: Netizens slam Charlamagne tha God on his apparent apology to TikTok star Reesa Teesa over ‘Big Back’ comments

Radio show host Charlamagne said that God apologized to TikToker Ressa Tessa after receiving severe backlash for saying she has a "big back." On Sunday, March 3, 2024, the 45-year-old addressed the alleged misunderstanding on his show, The Breakfast Club, stating:

"I disturbed that woman's peace and that wasn't my intention, so I apologize if my words made her feel that way."

But he explained he was not talking about her looks or size, adding that he did not know what she looked like. He continued:

"I was speaking in general terms about big back behavior and big back belief."

Further, Charlamagne recommended therapy to Ressa Tessa if she could not handle people's opinions about things she chooses to share online.

However, the comedian's apology fell short for the masses, with one even stating he did not take accountability for what he said.

Ressa Tessa shot to fame recently after she created her 50-part TikTok series, Who TF Did I Marry. The series focuses on Tessa exposing her now Ex-husband for lying to her.

Charlamagne the God is a radio show host, television personality, and comedian. He co-hosts The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy every weekday morning. While discussing Ressa Tessa and her fame on his show, the 45-year-old made the alleged fatphobic comment.

In response, Ressa Tessa told Tamron Hall she found the comment "disappointing and hurtful." She added:

"I can already admit that I’m self-conscious. You know, as a heavier woman... I feel like how I look should not dictate whether or not I deserved the mistreatment."

Ressa Tessa has not released a statement responding to Charlamagne's apology.