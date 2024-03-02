What did Charlamagne tha God say about Reesa Teesa? Viral TikTok star opens up as fatphobic comment sparks backlash 

Radio show host Charlamagne tha God has garnered immense backlash online after making a fatphobic comment towards TikTok sensation Reesa Teesa. The latter has become one of the most popular social media personalities in recent days after she created her series titled Who TF Did I Marry.

For the unversed, Reesa Teesa’s Who TF Did I Marry is a 50-part TikTok video series that is widely circulated online after she exposed her now-ex-husband of lying to her.

While discussing Reesa's online fame on the radio show The Breakfast Club, host Charlamagne tha God commented on her having “a big back,” seemingly indicating that she has a large frame. He also said:

“This woman believed all of this because she wanted to believe all of this. Big back belief isn’t like everybody else’s belief. She said it herself, 'He said everything I wanted to hear.' She wanted to believe whatever was coming out of his mouth because she wanted a man so bad.”

While agreeing with Charlamagne tha God when it came to Reesa Teesa supposedly having a “big back,” fellow co-host Jess said:

“She do give Sheila that was driving up the mountain.”

Netizens were not pleased to hear the unmerited comments about Teesa’s body. Many took to the internet to slam The Breakfast Club.

“Irrelevant to the story and unnecessarily rude”: Internet users put Charlamagne tha God on blast following his comments on Reesa Teesa

Netizens found Charlamagne tha God’s comments unrequired. Many took to social media to relentlessly attack him with various comments such as:

Netizens react to Charlamagne tha God’s comments (Image via Instagram)

Reesa Teesa reacts to negative comments that she received following Who TF Did I Marry fame

Reesa Teesa is set to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday, March 4. As seen in the teaser, she addressed the comments made by Charlamagne tha God. She said:

“There was a very famous personality that called me a 'big back,' talking about my weight. And so… it’s things like that that I’m like- “Jesus, you know, I can already admit that I’m self-conscious, you know, as a heavier woman."

She added:

"I feel like how I look should not dictate whether I do not deserve what I went through. So that was disappointing and it was hurtful because… I’m more than just my weight.”

In response to the criticism Charlamagne tha God received, he said on a recent The Breakfast Club episode that he did not know that Teesa “had a big back.” He also said:

“I just said it sounded like big back behavior. And I know big back belief when I hear it.”

He went on to say that he was unaware of why “the big back brigade” was upset with him.