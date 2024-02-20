"I know Netflix is taking notes": Who TF did I Marry TikTok summary explained as online drama captivates netizens

The internet is closely following TikToker Reesa Teesa’s Who TF Did I Marry series. In the captivating content, the latter outlined the timeline of her year-long marriage with her pathologically lying husband, whom she referred to as "Legion" in her videos. Now, the identity of the man in question has come to light, with many expressing their interest in the scandal.

TikToker pearlmania500 was one of the many who took to the social networking site to share their excitement over Reesa Teesa’s 50 videos, which were each 10 minutes long. They said in their video:

“It is about how she married a pathological liar during the COVID lockdown and slowly had all of this revealed to her over a year that everything he did was a lie.”

As Reesa Teesa took to exposing “the United Nations of red flags,” internet sleuths were able to find the identity of the husband as well, which the TikToker had kept under wraps in the Who TF did I Marry series.

Reesa Teesa met her now ex-husband just before the COVID-19 lockdown

According to Distractify, Reesa Teesa met her now ex-husband online in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 lockdown. She learned that he was a regional manager for a condiment company and proceeded to also become an executive during their relationship. She also revealed in her videos that he had told her that he had played Arena football and had made a living out of it in the past.

As per HOLR magazine, the couple reportedly quarantined together, following which they searched for a house to move into together. However, according to Teesa, there were numerous excuses, and "something always happens" when things do not work out.

Reesa Teesa explained that they eventually got married, and then she began doubting him. She explained that the ex-husband failed to show any proof of funds while they were attempting to put a down payment on their house. He also reportedly talked to his family every day but never on speaker phone, so she never knew who was on the other side of the phone call.

Reesa Teesa also explained on the Who TF did I Marry series that she was told by him that he had an ex-wife who had lost her daughter.

As Teesa caught on to the lies, she took to investigating the man. She found out that he had given her a defunct social security number when they got married. After contacting his family, she learned that they had cut ties with him due to his tendency to lie. The ex-wife also revealed that she never had a child who had passed away.

The Who TF did I Marry series also revealed that the now ex-husband was a felon who had violated his probation. He had also never worked at the aforementioned jobs.

Who is the husband in question?

Many were curious about the identity of the "Legion." On February 17, TikToker Danni_19 took to the video-sharing platform to expose him. She revealed that she found his Facebook account under the name Jerome JC Rome McCoy.

Danni stated that she uncovered the identity through his Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt (Reesa Tessa had also revealed in one of her videos that the husband was from Philadelphia) and his WWE merch (Teesa told followers that the husband had left some of them at her house when they separated alongside some luxury watches).

After being exposed, Jerome took to TikTok to claim that Reesa was making false accusations. While directly addressing her, he stated that there was a “real reason I left you,” which Reesa had reportedly not told the audience about.

In response, Reesa took to the video-sharing platform to ask her followers not to “engage” with Jerome’s content. She claimed that he was not doing well. She also added in the Who TF did I Marry series:

“If you’re curious as to who he is, I get it. But please don’t engage because the engagement can turn antagonizing, and this person is not well. So just don’t. Don’t antagonize him.”

“Husband was a Gemini..”: Netizens take to X to react to Who TF did I Marry series

Reesa revealed on her live that since their divorce in 2022, she and Jerome haven't spoken to each other. Following the revelation of the husband's identity, internet users took to X to share how hooked they were to the TikTok Who TF did I Marry series.

The TikTok series is still in development. Netizens can expect more information from Reesa Teesa.