"This girl is nothing but drama": Jaclyn Hill’s TikTok drama explained as lipstick video leaves netizens outraged 

Jaclyn Hill is once again in the spotlight after she uploaded a reel on Instagram, where she can be seen using her infamous lipsticks, which were called out in 2019 for being contaminated and having hair particles. While at the time she apologized for the same in a YouTube video, four years later, she decided to take a dig at it by posting a video online.

In the video, she can be seen using her lipstick, with the text on the video that reads:

“POV: You are still using Jaclyn Hill’s “contaminated” lipsticks 4 years later.”

Jaclyn faced further backlash when she mentioned the "warm fuzzy" lipsticks in her caption. She claimed that the lipsticks had a hairy and grainy texture due to the fibers from the fabric gloves worn by factory workers during the production process. However, her explanation failed to convince the masses, and people shared images of the allegedly contaminated lipsticks online.

Brianna Fox @brimariefox Here are what half of my lipsticks look like after swatching them on my hand a few times. The two that are broken happened on the first swatch. The other half of my lipsticks are fine. I’ll be emailing them these pics & videos (more on my ig story)

As Jaclyn Hill uploaded the reel on Instagram, one social media user called her a “drama” and said:

Social media users bashed the internet personality for taking a dig at her 4 year old lipstick scandal. (Image via Instagram)

Back in 2019, when the whole drama unfolded, Jaclyn addressed the issue and accepted that her lipsticks have a gritty texture. At the time, she also promised her audience and customers that her team was working hard to fix the issue. She then concluded by saying that of the total lipsticks sold, only 1% of the lipsticks had the particular issue.

Social media users left outraged as Jaclyn Hill takes a dig at the 2019 lipstick drama

As social media users came across Jaclyn Hill's post on Instagram on July 8, they were left outraged as many found it offensive that the influencer was taking a dig at the situation for which she had once apologized.

Responding to Jaclyn Hill's mockery of the contamination claims on her video on Instagram, netizens commented:

At the moment, Jaclyn Hill has not addressed the backlash. However, social media users still continue to talk about the video and express their anger toward the influencer and entrepreneur.