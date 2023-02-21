Who is Kalyn Nicholson? Jaclyn Hill amasses backlash after being accused of stealing YouTuber’s Koze brand

Beauty influencer and entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill received backlash after stealing Canadian YouTuber Kalyn Nicholson’s Koze brand. Jaclyn launched her brand in 2022. She made a video in October where she introduced her subscribers to the brand, Koze.

However, shortly after the launch, Jaclyn’s brand faced a lot of drama when it was discovered that the brand name was the same as another YouTuber’s. Though they both pronounced the name differently, the spelling is the same, and even the fonts of the logo are similar.

People react to Jaclyn's brand name "Koze" (Image via Instagram/@bekoze)

Many people flocked to Jaclyn’s brand’s official Instagram page and asked the influencer to change the name of her brand. All pleas, however, seemed to fall on deaf ears. A few others also criticized the entrepreneur for being so dismissive.

Kalyn Nicholson posted a video on her YouTube channel, Kalyn’s Coffee Talk, addressing the issue. Though she did not take any names, it was clear that Kalyn talked about Jaclyn’s new brand, Koze.

Kalyn specifically mentioned at the beginning of her video that she did not want any hate comments or negativity to be incited from the video.

Kalyn Nicholson is a published author and beauty guru

Kalyn Nicholson is a motivational, lifestyle, and holistic life YouTuber. Her main channel, Kalyn Nicholson, has over 1.3 million subscribers. In 2018, she launched another YouTube channel for her podcasts called Kalyn’s Coffee Talk, where she has around 206k subscribers.

Kalyn is also a Canadian beauty guru who also teaches yoga. She became a vegan at the age of 19 and grew up with aspirations of helping the environment. She is the founder of the brand All Things Koze, Inc. Kalyn is also a self-published author and has previously published books under her foundation, Koze.

Kalyn uses her experience in video editing as well as content creation on her YouTube channels. She shared her plans to rebrand her "All Things Koze" community after Jaclyn launched her brand of the same name.

Jaclyn Hill's fans and others chastised her for stealing Kalyn Nicholson's brand name

When the name-stealing issue was brought up, some of Jaclyn Hill's followers said that there were other brands of the same name, "Koze," and none of them had an issue with her brand.

Kalyn addressed this argument and said that the other brands named "Koze" belong to different categories, including restaurants, radio stations, and betting. She said that the target customers for these brands were different from one another. But coincidentally, both Kalyn and Jaclyn's "Koze" are built around similar products.

In June 2022, Kalyn Nicholson commented on a post by Koze, where she politely tried to make Jaclyn and her team aware of her brand of the same name. Kalyn wrote:

“Regardless of if our brands end up being different, Jaclyn Hill is a fellow YouTuber creating a brand called Koze. Because she’s much bigger than I am, that will crush my brand on social media, search engine optimization and overall in terms of brand recognition. Also the font of the logo is very similar mine. My sign off is “stay koze”, this one is “be koze”. My brand may be a wide umbrella but it is still a shop of hoodies, yoga wear...”

Kalyn Nicholson commented under an Instagram post from Jaclyn Hill's brand "Koze" (Image via Instagram/@kalynnicholson13)

Kalyn also mentioned that she wishes to branch out and include other manufactured products in her business when she is able to hire the required manpower.

She also stated that she wanted her "Koze" logo and brand to have a greater significance than just selling products. She was planning to build a rounded online brand of content, memberships, books, merchandise, yoga classes, and other offerings.

Kalyn wished more proper research had been done on Jaclyn's part prior to launching her brand so that the situation could be avoided entirely. All Things Koze by Kalyn was officially closed following the event.

After Kalyn's comment on the Instagram post by Jaclyn's Koze, the latter shared a video in October 2022, where the brand name was written on a fabric. However, there was a "TM" added next to it to imply that Jaclyn obtained the trademark.

However, in Kalyn's video from November on her YouTube channel, she revealed that her lawyers looked into the matter and found out that no trademark was filed for the brand name "Koze." Jaclyn's followers were also left disappointed. Many others also strongly disapproved of Jaclyn's behavior and attitude towards the whole issue.

People criticized Jaclyn Hill for naming her brand "Koze" (Image via Instagram)

People criticized Jaclyn Hill for naming her brand "Koze" (Image via Instagram/@oliviajerebic)

Since the launch of her namesake jewelry business, Jaclyn Roxanne, in November 2021, KOZE is the second addition to Jaclyn Hill's portfolio.

