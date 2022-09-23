"Don't treat women like they are disposable": Adam Levine's yoga instructor Alanna Zabel slams singer for treating her like 'used trash' amid cheating DM scandal 

Adam Levine’s former yoga teacher, Alanna Zabel is the latest one to come forward now, accusing the singer of sending a flirtatious message to her. After doing so, the Maroon 5 lead singer reportedly cut contact with her.

The 49-year-old yogi is one of five women who have come forward, accusing the musician of sending flirtatious messages, while he has been married to model Behati Prinsloo.

Alanna Zabel trained Adam Levine between 2007 and 2010. In one of the text messages the Moves Like Jagger singer sent to her, he allegedly said that he wanted to “spend the day with her naked.” He reportedly also told his friends that Zabel had “the best a*s in town and it was cute.”

In an interview, Zabel claimed that her then-boyfriend saw the singer’s message and became physically aggressive towards her, which also included snapping her wrist. While speaking about Levine’s reaction to the same, she said he:

“knew what I was going through with my then-boyfriend who became abusive, and instead of responding to my text, he simply cut me off.”

She also added:

“This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being. Friends don’t treat each other like trash, and that’s how he treated me.”

In another segment of the interview, Alanna Zabel said that she hopes Adam Levine takes this as an opportunity to be a role model for other people. She stated:

“It’s simple. Don’t be a jerk. Don’t treat women like they are disposable, or that their value is soley based on their looks, and for God’s sake please be a role model for young girls. Children learn by what they see far more than what they’re told.”

Adam Levine reportedly fired Alanna Zabel following text message fiasco

Alanna Zabel was preparing to join the Maroon 5 yoga singer along with his band for their upcoming three-month tour. However, Adam Levine allegedly decided to cut ties with her without apologizing. Speaking about the same, Zabel said:

“I felt that we cared about each other, and he iced me out during a deeply upsetting time.”

The AZ I AM Yoga founder expressed that she decided to come forward with her story after Instagram model Sumner Stroh exposed the father-of-two for sending similarly flirtatious messages. Zabel shared that after reading about Stroh’s experience in the news, she started seeing Levine “in a completely different light.”

In an interview with Us magazine, Zabel shared that she wanted to come forward with her story because she needed to “heal.” She also mentioned that she experienced “a bit of Stockholm syndrome” after the altercation with her ex-boyfriend.

However, she also added that she does not blame Adam Levine for her ex’s actions. She also stated that she felt that the singer actually did her a “favour” and made her realize “what a sociopathic a*shole” she was in a relationship with.

Although the yoga instructor felt it was necessary to come forward with her story, she explained that she regretted doing so because she had “no idea that it would blow up.” While explaining that not everyone around her has been receptive of her experience, she stated that it has been “overwhelming” and “upsetting.”

