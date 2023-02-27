No Math School Trip drops new posters featuring EXO’s D.O., Crush and Zico in a colorful new light

Upcoming variety show No Math School Trip has dropped vibrant new pictures that are bound to leave viewers in awe. The latest posters depict the star-studded cast of the upcoming program, which includes EXO’s sensational idols D.O., K-Pop soloist Crush, Block B’s Zico and Yang, in addition to other idols and prominent figures in the industry.

SBS’s upcoming variety program is based on the travel stories of the stars themed on a school trip. The stars will be seen taking on various fun challenges and playing games as they embark on their final school field trip.

At the forefront is the internationally reputed production director Choi Bo-pil, who is credited for the groundbreaking game show Running Man.

The production is also set to feature the korean indie-rock band Jannabi’s artist Choi Jung-hoon. Further reputed comedians Lee Yong-jin and Yang Se-chan will also participate in the upcoming travel variety show.

Freshly released posters from No Math School Trip depict the playful side of its cast

No Math School Trip posters in a burst of colors, bringing out the playful child of its stars. The poster shows D.O., Zico, Crush, Choi Jung-hoon, Lee Yong-jin, and Yang Se-chan standing in a straight line and in a picturesque snow-filled background.

They look in the same direction with solemn looks depicting a strong sense of resolve. However, the impact of this somber demeanor is the exact opposite as the environment created is rather amusing due to their frolicky personality and colorful attire.

The posters depict the cast styling bright, colorful jackets. Viewers anticipate an equally fun and entertaining show which portrays the spirited and unique side of all its stars.

It is a widely known fact that D.O., Zico, and Crush are great friends with one another. No Math School Trip will draw attention to that bond while also welcoming Choi Jung-hoon into the fold of the group.

It is anticipated that since all four stars belong to the same generation of millenials (born between 1992-1993), they will resonate with each other significantly and a similar age will serve as yet another factor that will facilitate their growing friendship.

The camaraderie of the ensemble has also been captured in teasers that have been released previously. For example, the first teaser shows the cast members having a great time in the snow together while playing a number of different games.

Members of the group are shown working together in the second teaser to achieve their common goal of providing the correct response to a multiple-choice quiz.

Despite the straightforward nature of the question, the members of the group are swiftly thrown into disarray when it is revealed that EXO’s idol D.O. is the only one to have replied differently.

No Math School Trip is set to premiere on March 9 on SBS.

