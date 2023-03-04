No Math School Trip drops new teaser trailer featuring EXO’s D.O., Crush and Zico

The upcoming variety show No Math School Trip has dropped a new teaser trailer, heightening the anticipation for the show.

The latest teaser depicts the star-studded cast of the upcoming program, which includes EXO’s sensational idols D.O., K-Pop soloist Crush, Block B’s Zico and Yang, in addition to other idols and prominent figures in the industry.

SBS’s upcoming variety program, No Math School Trip, is based on the travel stories of the stars themed on a school trip.

The stars will be seen taking on various fun challenges and playing games as they embark on their final school field trip. At the forefront is the internationally reputed producing director Choi Bo-pil, who is credited for the groundbreaking game show Running Man.

The production will also feature the Korean indie-rock band Jannabi’s artist Choi Jung-hoon. Further reputed comedians Lee Yong-jin and Yang Se-chan will also participate in the upcoming travel variety show.

Freshly released teaser of No Math School Trip depicts the playful side of its cast

The thrilling glimpse that is provided in the unique teaser for all of the future key events of No Math School Trip promises a hilarious and entertaining variety show.

The segment kicks off with a pre-production meeting with all six members of the cast, during which they discuss the overall premise and agenda for the show.

As all the members express their perplexity over their performance and their inability to guess what it will contain, Lee Yong-jin weighs in with an amusing response, which states his unusual prediction.

The star says:

“I can imagine it. Why can I see myself on my knees in front of PD Choi Bo Pil in a field of snow wearing just my underwear?”

klau @kokokbop KYUNGSOO SINGING IN <NO MATH SCHOOL TRIP>!! 🥹🤍 KYUNGSOO SINGING IN <NO MATH SCHOOL TRIP>!! 🥹🤍 https://t.co/1EJMOSSsdD

The next scene skips to when the group embarks on their a vacation in a variety of locations that are often avoided by Koreans as tourist destinations. When someone inquires as to whether they are in Sapporo, Japan, a member of the team corrects them and states that the place is not Sapporo and that they are in a town that goes by no name.

The description for the teaser video says, "We only travel to locations you don't know why on earth we would go to," while the group is seen participating in a range of activities, such as trudging through the snow, testing their skills and luck with the claw machines, and having fun with the much-loved karaoke.

• A • 🄽🄾🄼🄰🅃🄷 🅂🄲🄷🄾🄾🄻🅃🅁🄸🄿 @aemsoo At this hour, next week. No Math School Trip is already starting. The debut of variety-soo. At this hour, next week. No Math School Trip is already starting. The debut of variety-soo. https://t.co/Hh3lNgN7Ar

The stars become closer to one another as a result of the strange experiences they share on No Math School Trip. One such moment was Lee Yong-jin's declaration of his love for the group and the members' subsequent enjoyment of of a day at the spa together.

Viewers are in for a whirlwind of fun that will ensue when the older brothers Lee Yong-jin and Yang Se-chan meet the younger brothers D.O., Zico, Crush, and Choi Jung Hoon.

No Math School Trip is set to premiere on March 9 on SBS.

Poll : 0 votes