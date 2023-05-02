"No matter how much money you have, you can't buy class": Billionaire Patrick Carroll spits in manager's face in viral video, sparks outrage

CEO of Carroll, Patrick Carroll, has garnered immense backlash after a video of him spitting at a restaurant manager went viral online. A clip of the same was initially uploaded to TikTok, however, it was quick to make its rounds across social media platforms and amass multi-million views. Due to his billionaire-status the real estate mogul had eyes on him following the incident. Netizens did not hold back when it came to criticism against him. One internet user wrote online:

In the viral video, uploaded by TikTok user @crazyinmiami, Patrick Carroll can be seen walking towards a table at a restaurant which is occupied by a couple. It has been reported that he was trying to ask out the woman in the video, at the time. He can be seen proceeding to have a conversation with the two. At one point, he was interrupted by a restaurant employee. No audio recording of their conversation was made available. The clip read:

“Miami billionaire Patrick Carroll hits on woman in Miami and when manager asks him to leave her alone Carroll spots in managers face.”

As the minute-long video progresses, Carroll proceeds to walk towards the restaurant manager and spits in his face. It also seems like Carroll converses with the aforementioned couple for a moment. However, what was said remains unknown.

Netizens react to the viral Patrick Carroll video

Internet users were enraged by Carroll’s behavior. Many opined that “money does not buy class.” Several people felt sympathetic towards the restaurant manager. Others hoped that the employee would take legal action against the businessman. A few comments online read:

At the time of writing this article, no official statement was put forward by Patrick Carroll in relation to the incident.

Everything to know about Patrick Carroll

Real estate entrepreneur Patrick Carroll is the CEO and founder of Carroll. According to CEO World, he owns more than five billion in managed assets and over 30,000 commercial and real estate properties in the United States. He founded his company in 2004. Since then, he has developed over $200 million in properties.

He was born in Richmond, Virginia, and then moved to Tampa, Florida. He proceeded to live in Atlanta.

Speaking about his journey towards success, Carroll has said in the past:

“I don’t fit the bill of a typical CEO. I want to show the next generation of entrepreneurs that you do not have to do things the traditional route to achieve your dreams.”

According to his LinkedIn account, he is “incredible philanthropic” as well. He is a board member of the Jesuit High School Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay. He has also reportedly donated to over 50 charities worldwide.

According to his official website, he is the father of three sons.

