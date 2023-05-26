According to One Take News, New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison will be playing Captain Rex in the upcoming live-action Star Wars limited series titled Ahsoka. The show is currently in its final stages of production and is scheduled to be released in August 2023. Disney has also revealed that the limited series will have eight episodes.

Fans of the franchise know that Temuera Morrison is not a new fresh face and has played several roles in many Star Wars shows. These include The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Visions, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. He mostly appeared as Boba Fett or a clone trooper in these shows.

The news was shared on Twitter by the Daily Loud, which had over 7000 retweets with many people stating that they were excited about the casting. However, there were several others who weren't too pleased with it and said that the casting choice didn't make sense. One fan even went on to say that there was no need to bring him back as his ending in Rebels was "perfect."

Netizens unconvinced by Temuera Morrison's casting in Ahsoka as Captain Rex

Captain Rex aka CT-7567 first showed up in The Clone Wars which was released in 2008. Anakin Skywalker, later known as Darth Vader, trusted him as he handled one of the best armies. He was close to several Jedis, especially, Ahsoka Tano. While he did work for the Galactic Empire, he was one of the few Clones who chose not to execute Order 66.

His dual nature won the hearts of fans as his character went through major development. Rex also appeared on Star Wars: Rebels, The Bad Batch, and Tales of the Jedi. This character was only played by Dee Bradley Baker to date.

Unfortunately, fans were unsure of what Temuera Morrison would bring to the table. They took to discuss their feelings on the tweet shared by the Daily Loud. While some said that the actor looked familiar, others said that since Morrison already had a role, the creators could have given the role to someone else.

Fans are not too happy to see Temuera Morrison playing Captain Rex as he has already appeared in several Star Wars shows. Since Ahsoka is set in a different timeline, they are confused as to how Morrison would even fit the character. Only time will tell if he can pull it off or not.

Ahsoka will be released in August 2023

The official synopsis of the upcoming show reads:

"Set after the fall of the Empire, “Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

The show will be led by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

It would also have Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma. Additionally, the show will even have Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

As mentioned earlier, the show is set to be released in August 2023 on Disney+.

