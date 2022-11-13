"No one does good after they say that": Dave Chapelle addresses Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks during SNL monologue

American comedian Dave Chapelle addressed the controversial statements made by rapper Kanye West during his latest Saturday Night Live appearance.

On November 12, the 49-year-old star began hosting his SNL gig by reading out a lengthy statement he wrote on a paper which extended for almost 17 minutes.

“I wanted to read a statement I prepared. I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."

"I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – ‘The’ and ‘Jews.’ No one does good after they say that.”

Kanye West has been under fire for several weeks now for spreading his anti-Jew sentiments in public. The 45-year-old rapper first caught negative media attention when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during this year's Paris Fashion Week. Post that, he called out rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and accused him of being "controlled" by the Jews.

He also claimed that a "Jewish underground media mafia" was wrecking his career and that he would go "death con 3" on the Jewish people.

Dave Chapelle made some risky comments while addressing Kanye West's problematic sentiments

During his Saturday Night Live gig, Chapelle stated that he "can't even remember" how Kanye West's anti-Semitic thought spree started and quizzically asked what he would do to Jews.

"I grew up around Jewish people and I have a lot of Jewish friends so I am not freaked out by your culture. A year ago I saw Kanye on a podcast called DrinkChamps. He said 'I'm a billionaire.'"

Dave Chapelle then went on to talk about how Adidas recently cut its ties with Kanye West.

"It was funny but when he went on again he was on something and he said 'I can say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what?' Adidas dropped that n**** immediately!"

But the comedian then seemingly defended the Donda rapper for his controversial comments in his lengthy speech, saying:

"It's a big deal. He broke the show business rules of perception. If they're black then it's a gang. If they're Italian it's the mob. But if they're Jewish it's a coincidence and you should never speak about it! I don't think Kanye's crazy at all. He's possibly not well."

He further continued, stating Hollywood does have "a lot of Jews," but immediately balanced the statement by saying it does not mean anything.

"I just feel if you go out to Hollywood you might connect some kind of lines and come under the delusion that the Jews run Hollywood. It's not a crazy thing to think. But it's a crazy thing to say out loud at a time like this!"

Dave Chapelle, however, did not address the backlash he received for making controversial comments about trans people, which led many venues to cancel several of his sketch shows.

