"No one's getting jobs 'cus their dad's a DP" Zooey Deschanel says having an Oscar-nominated father didn't help her career

In a recent interview with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness podcast, Zooey Deschanel reveals that her dad, Caleb Deschanel, being a cinematographer didn't help her get jobs in show business.

"It's funny because people be like, 'Oh nepotism', I'm like no. My dad's a DP (director of photography, a term used for cinematographer). No one's getting jobs because their dad's a DP. It's definitely not."

The New Girl actor has been called 'nepo baby' since her father, Caleb Deschanel, is a six-time Oscar nominee for Best Cinematography. Her mother, Mary Jo Deschanel, is also an actor and best known for starring in The Right Stuff, Twin Peaks , and more.

Zooey Deschanel talks about her parents help in career

While opening up about her family in the recent interview with Lewis Howes, Zooey Deschanel said that while being affiliated with them didn't get her jobs, it did help her build creative skills.

"My dad is a great creative mind and such a talented person. My mum is a great actor and is so nurturing. My mum would coach me when I didn't have an acting coach, she would help me, read lines with me. She'd be so supportive."

She also added:

"I would have so many great discussions about film and filmmaking with my dad. They both would help me. My dad would also read lines with me and give direction. Then having a sister whose an actor."

While talking about her family's support in her acting career, Zooey Deschanel said that her parents and her sister's being in the show business automatically created a community for her.

Zooey Deschanel is the daughter of six-time Oscar nominee Caleb Deschanel, and actor, Mary Jo Deschanel. Caleb Deschanel graduated from Johns Hopkins University and studied at the University of Southern California Film School. He entered cinematography by interning with cinematographer Gordon Willis.

Zooey's mother, Mary Jo Deschanel, is also an actor and has appeared in The Right Stuff, Twin Peaks, Winter Passing, and more. She started her career with small television appearances before taking on the role of Annie Glenn in The Right Stuff.

Zooey Deschanel's elder sister, Emily Deschanel, is also a well-established actor and was first seen in 1994's It Could Happen to You, where their father worked as a cinematographer. She went on to play a receptionist's role in Spider-Man 2 in 2004 and eventually landed her breakout role in Bones from 2005–2017.

While speaking to BuddyTv in 2009, Emily said that her sister always wanted to be an actress, and they "both loved doing plays" in their childhood.

"I think Zooey knew she wanted to be an actress from when she was very young. Whereas I didn't think I wanted to do that."

Emily further revealed that her career plans included being an architect.

"I love architecture. I just love the combination between art and science. But then I started doing plays in high school and really loved it and considered it as a profession."

The elder Deschanel sister also opened up about living in a household full of actors.

"We grew up in a household where our mother is an actress, so our parents coudn't really tell us not to be actors, because that would be hypocritical. We also saw a lot of actors, family friends and our mother. We saw lots of people struggle. It's a hard business. It's a hard profession to pursue, so we didn't have any delusions."

Zooey Deschanel will be next seen in a supporting role in Harold and the Purple Crayon.