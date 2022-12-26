“No one should have to spend the holidays in jail”: Meek Mill bails out 20 Philadelphia women for Christmas

Meek Mill made several Philadelphia families' holiday season this year by performing a sweet gesture. The rapper paid bail for 20 incarcerated women to join their families just in time for the festivities.

According to reports, the musician and REFORM Alliance co-founder paid bail for the women earlier this week, of whom five were released on Friday. The women were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. When asked about his motivation for the action, Meek Mill replied by saying that no one should be put in such a position.

"No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail."

The REFORM Alliance was started by the Going Bad singer after he served a five-year parole agreement after being convicted of drug dealing and gun possession in 2008 in Philadelphia.

The organization aims to change the justice system to provide facilities and resources for incarcerated individuals so that they can integrate well back into society after their time, during their parole and probationary periods.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Meek Mill paid the bail for 20 Philly women to bring them home for the holidays Meek Mill paid the bail for 20 Philly women to bring them home for the holidays‼️🙏 https://t.co/uuH1i0Wr5S

Although Meek had the resources to post bail and gain his freedom, millions of others are not that equipped—a service the rapper aims to provide via his organization.

Meek Mill says his personal experience led him to this decision

Joey @gothamhiphop Let’s be sure to talk about these positive headlines just as much as we discuss the negative ones Shoutout Meek Mill for his work in the communityLet’s be sure to talk about these positive headlines just as much as we discuss the negative ones Shoutout Meek Mill for his work in the community ❤️ Let’s be sure to talk about these positive headlines just as much as we discuss the negative ones https://t.co/FrSz3iA8lJ

Meek Mill paid bail for the 20 incarcerated women because he knows from personal experience what "these women and their families are going through."

The rapper was convicted for 3–5 years following a drug dealing and gun possession charge. Although he served one year out of his sentence, he was able to get his freedom and served a five year period doing parole.

He mentioned that this time was particularly painful as he was away from his son—a feeling he thinks most of these women must have felt. He said:

"It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated. So I understand what these women and their families are going through."

Meek Mill has been at the forefront of criminal justice reform (Image via Getty/Michael Reaves)

Meek Mill also mentioned that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve his community by helping them be together during the most festive time of the year. He continued:

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."

REFORM's Instagram page shared photos of Mill with the released women and their families. The post also added that the women would get a gift card each for personal use, such as purchasing groceries and gifts.

The rapper will now be working to get the remaining 15 women "released in the coming week."

Meek Mill founded the REFORM Alliance back in 2018 alongside Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, and several others in a bid to create more stable communities and cater to greater public safety. The alliance has also been instrumental in the passing of 16 bills in 10 states.

Poll : 0 votes