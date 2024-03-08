Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign were scheduled to drop the sequel to their acclaimed new album Vultures 2, on March 8, 2024, via YZY. However, on the scheduled midnight hour of the release, the duo failed to release the said album.

This apparent delay and the failure to release the album on time has since then gone viral on the internet and generated a meme fest on social media in response, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign failure to drop Vultures 2

Both singers have not explained the album's delay; the album is still in the works as of this writing. The present wait is comparable to the repeated delays that preceded the publication of the duo's first Vultures album.

Netizens were quick to react to the news postponement of Vultures 2 and its release failure, taking to social media, particularly X to express their feelings on the matter.

The upcoming album is part of the larger Vultures project of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, which is currently set to feature three albums in total, with the first one already published, while the second and third are upcoming.

Vultures 1 was released on February 10, 2024, after significant delays. The album has so far peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on several other major album charts.

Kanye West revealed in an exclusive interview with TMZ on February 12, 2024, that the success of the album prevented him from going completely bankrupt, stating:

"I’ma just be honest with y’all: I was two months from going bankrupt and I put everything I had into it and we moved to Italy. We moved to the factories and we survived. We survived through the cancellation. We back No. 1."

The singer also revealed that he considered the reason behind his bankruptcy to be his outspokenness on matters, alluding to the anti-semitic remakes of the previous year:

"It wasn’t about the controversy, it was about the ability to say how you felt out loud. If I didn’t have the various skill sets of music, clothing and the fan base, they would’ve been able to destroy me. But because we had all those skill sets, somehow... I love all the people that supported. So many people would lose their jobs, lose their careers for the steps we took. We went down for like a year and a half."

Kanye West is also planning a massive 2024-25 world tour in support of his album, with tentative locations including Dubai, London, and Africa, among others.