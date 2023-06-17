Noah Enos missing: Details revealed as 26-year-old disappears after King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard concert in Chicago

26-year-old Noah Enos went missing after attending a King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard concert at the Salt Shed venue in the Morton Salt Complex, Chicago, on Monday, June 12. According to Enos' girlfriend Nicole Wijs, Noah, who attended the concert along with his coworker, stopped responding to her calls at around 10 pm.

CBS Chicago reported that Noah Enos was invited by his coworker to go to the concert.

As per surveillance footage, Noah was last seen at the venue, which is on North Elston Avenue. Police said that the Frontier restaurant employee was suffering from depression and anxiety. Noah's family is suspecting "foul play," while Nicole has said that it is out of character for him to simply walk out.

Nicole Wijs explained that she had seen Noah hanging around in the venue with his coworker in the surveillance footage at around 9:30 pm. Noah sent Nicole Snapchats from inside the venue and even texted her, but stopped responding after 10 pm. She told CBS Chicago:

"He would've come home by now. He would've called me. He's...he's had my number memorized for ten years."

Noah's coworker reportedly went to use the bathroom at around 10 pm, but couldn't find the former after he came back, and thus took an Uber home. Nicole Wijs, her mother, and Noah's brother, Zachary Enos, ardently searched all over the area, posting flyers, scouring footage, and retracing steps.

According to descriptions of Noah Enos provided on the Chicago Police Department website, he was a white male, standing at 5'11 inches with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt under a windbreaker, blue jeans, tan Vans sneakers, and a green hat with a picture of an eye.

Noah Enos' mother believes that "things are not adding up"

Noah Enos' brother, Zachary, explained to Fox 32 that tracking him through his phone was futile as his phone was not charged.

"His phone still hasn't been charged, we haven't found his phone or anything. She [Nicole] used the track my iPhone app and it's still pinging its location at the Salt Shed," he said.

In an interview with Fox 32, Nicole Wijs pleaded for her childhood sweetheart of more than a decade to come back.

"I love you, please come home. Please just come home I just want to know you're safe," she said.

She also recounted her last interaction with him:

"He said goodbye to me, gave me a hug and kiss goodbye at 4 pm and that was the last time I saw him."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Noah's mother, Lee Anne Capin explained that Noah, Nicole, and Zachary lived around 15 minutes from the venue and that she suspected foul play in her son's disappearance:

"All this stuff makes me nervous because it's just like foul play.… Things are not adding up. And it's weird that he never – he knows his girlfriend's number by heart, so even if he lost his phone, why didn't he get in touch with her? Why didn't he walk home?," she said.

Noah's father, Steven Enos, told the outlet that he couldn't come to an understanding about what had happened.

"It's like he vanished. This is— I can't come up with a scenario in my mind that would make sense. These kinds of things don't actually happen. This is what you see on TV. It's uh— completely helpless," he said.

Noah's mother suspects foul play (Image via Facebook/Noah Enos)

Noah and Nicole moved into the Wicker Park neighborhood in Chicago only last September.

Chicago police has requested anyone with pertinent information about the missing person to contact C.P.D Area Five, Special Victims Detectives.

