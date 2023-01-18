Noel Gallagher children: All about his kids amid divorce from Sara MacDonald

Noel Gallagher and his wife, publicist Sara Macdonald, recently announced their divorce.

On January 13, a spokesperson on behalf of the couple confirmed the news and released a statement, noting that their children will “remain their priority.”

The statement mentioned:

“Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority. Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.”

The pair first met in Ibiza in June 2000, while Noel Gallagher was married to Meg Mathews. Noel split with Meg in 2001 and began dating Sara that same year.

Noel and Sara tied the knot in 2011 at a private ceremony in New Forest, England. They share two sons, Donovan and Sonny, who were born in September 2007 and October 2010, respectively.

Additionally, Noel Gallagher also has a daughter from his first marriage, Anaïs Gallagher, born in January 2000.

Noel Gallagher has three children from two marriages

A source close to the pair revealed that Noel Gallagher has moved out of the former couple's joint home. Sara is currently staying at the Hampshire property but in time, might want to shift to London.

The source told The Sun:

“It is a great shame but they’re trying to keep it as civilised as possible."

Noel has three children from his two marriages. 22-year-old Anaïs, 15-year-old Donovan, and 12-year-old Sonny.

Anaïs was born while the ex-Oasis frontman was married to interior designer and former music executive, Meg Matthews. Noel and Meg first met at Oasis' previous label, Creation, and got married in Las Vegas in 1997. They announced their split in 2000, just eight months after Anaïs was born.

Meg and Noel share a civil relationship because of their daughter, but reportedly have no love lost between them, although Meg has admitted that Noel is a great father.

Anaïs is a model, photographer, and student at the University of Arts London. She often records her father during his tours and concerts. Noel Gallagher posted a video taken by Anaïs on Saturday, January 14, teasing the announcement of his new album.

Music seems to be a common thread in the Gallagher family.

Noel previously shared at a Radio X event that 12-year-old Sonny is his "little protege," and that watching him perform at a school concert was a moment of great pride.

Noel commented:

“I was at his school concert the other night, he did his first gig. I got a little knot in my stomach because I was like ‘He’s only ten’, you know what I mean? And I’ve never been so proud of anything or anyone in my life. It was great, it was amazing.”

He also shared that he hopes his son hasn't started off too early and does not get bored of music by the time he is 18.

lari @oasis_every_day



: Soccer AM Noel Gallagher on the Volley Challenge with his sons Donovan and Sonny (2018): Soccer AM Noel Gallagher on the Volley Challenge with his sons Donovan and Sonny (2018) ⚽️🙌🎥: Soccer AM https://t.co/cFRihm1Aa7

The singer then went on to speak about his other son, Donovan (15), who was born in September 2007. Noel admitted that he struggles to understand the music the teen listens to and called it "urban grime."

He added:

“You go, ‘What the f*** is that? Has a spaceship landed in the back garden?’ No, it’s him upstairs playing his grime.”

Additional information about Noel's two sons remains unavailable as of this writing.

Noel announces new album and teases Oasis reunion

On the heels of the news of his divorce, Noel Gallagher announced the release of his new album, Council Skies, and released a new single, Easy Now.

Noel Gallagher @NoelGallagher

New album ‘Council Skies’ is released June 2nd!

Pre-order now NoelGallagher.lnk.to/CouncilskiesTw It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be… that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. NGNew album ‘Council Skies’ is released June 2nd!Pre-order now It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be… that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. NGNew album ‘Council Skies’ is released June 2nd!Pre-order now 👉 NoelGallagher.lnk.to/CouncilskiesTw https://t.co/KCA63qK6SK

The music video for the single features Milly Alcock of House of the Dragon fame.

After explosively feuding with his brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher on and off, Noel recently said "never say never" about getting the iconic British band together in a BBC Radio Manchester interview.

Oasis @oasis This month marks 27 years since Oasis played to 20,000 fans over two nights at Earls Court Exhibition Centre, following the release of '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' This month marks 27 years since Oasis played to 20,000 fans over two nights at Earls Court Exhibition Centre, following the release of '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' https://t.co/SXe00pOpEU

Noel shared that it would take "an extraordinary set of circumstances," however, "that’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about."

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, the artist's current band, is preparing for the launch of their new album and setting up for a gig at Wythenshawe Park this year.

The homecoming concert will be the band's first headliner performance since 2019.

