“Normalize eating out alone” — Netizens react as Jack Harlow is spotted on an apparent solo date on Valentine’s Day

Rapper and singer Jack Harlow was spotted dining alone on Valentine's Day in NYC. The singer, whose real name is Jackman Thomas Harlow, was clicked sipping a glass of wine in a restaurant, and the picture quickly went viral on social media.

The X page PopCrave uploaded the picture to the social media app, which gained more than 100,000 likes. In the reply section, some netizens jokingly claimed they were on a dinner date with Harlow. In contrast, others appreciated how the artist made a statement that it was "refreshing and empowering" to dine alone.

One netizen (@professor_peon) replied under the tweet, defending the artist, saying this should not be news in the first place.

"Normalize eating out alone. Cuz this shouldn’t even be news or anything serious," they said.

Many netizens related to Jack Harlow. One netizen (@brownrzla) shared their personal story of dining alone, while another (@CobraAI_) jokingly commented that the First Class singer was coming up with strategies during his solo date.

"Solo Valentine’s dinner? That’s not loneliness, that’s a business meeting with himself. Plotting world domination over a steak. While you’re out here splitting the bill, he’s splitting strategies. Hustler mentality," a netizen wrote on X.

"I DID THIS IN 2023, BOOKED A TABLE FOR TWO AND DRANK A BOTTLE OF WINE BY MYSELF AND OVER ATE, COUPLE KEPT LOOKING AT ME IN EMPATHY LIKE I WAS BEING STOOD UP IT WAS FUNNY TO ME BUT EVERYONE I TOLD SAID IT WAS SAD," another netizen wrote.

"Nothing wrong with enjoying your own company sometimes, it's the best choice," another netizen wrote.

Some netizens supported Jack Harlow by emphasizing on the importance of enjoying alone time. One netizen, named @thekidet, said spending time alone is better than dealing with "drama."

"I realized that these moments are better than forcing it just to have company. Peace of mind is everything, you won’t win with static or drama," a netizen wrote.

"He's on a date with himself! honestly it's so important to be able to enjoy your own company," another netizen wrote on X.

"Sometimes, spending time alone can be refreshing and empowering. It's all about enjoying your own company!" another X user wrote.

What did Jack Harlow say about his dating life?

Preakness LIVE At Preakness 149 Hosted By 1/ST At Pimlico Race Course In Baltimore, MD (Image via Getty)

Although Jack Harlow has kept his dating life relatively private, he discussed it in an interview with GQ magazine in 2021. The rapper told the media outlet that even though his fame had given him more dating opportunities, he closed down on them. He shared that he was more careful with women now that "the stakes are higher." He stated:

"I love women and dating is good. It’s funny, the bigger you get the more opportunities you have. But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are higher. So a girl I would have invited back to my hotel three years ago, I wouldn't do it now."

In the same interview, Jack Harlow shared how he looked forward to becoming a famous artist as a kid so that women would want to spend time with him. However, now that he was a popular rapper and singer, he did not want it anymore. He added:

"There’s also a stigma around it. I remember when I was younger and seeing artists bigger than me talking about how there were girls that wanted him just because he was a rapper. I thought that was so cool. I couldn’t wait till girls wanted me just because I became an artist. Now I have no interest in that."

Jack Harlow's latest single, Set You Free, was released on February 12. According to Genius, his next album, JH4*, will be released in 2025.

